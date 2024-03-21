The Big Picture Chucky's back for more kills in Chucky Season 3 Part 2, but he's struggling with depression and reaching out to Tiffany.

The trailer teases classic horror references and a lineup of Charles Lee Rays over the years.

Don Mancini promises a killer end to Season 3 with ghosts and a new character played by John Waters.

If you needed the extra boost to help you stick to a solid skincare routine, a new trailer for the second half of Chucky’s third season should do the trick. Yes, the killer doll is back for some fresh kills in the remaining episodes of the third season of Syfy and USA Network’s hit series, but with time finally catching up with him, he’s finding it a bit harder to maneuver these days. The newest look also features a handful of peeks at our fearless trio — Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Jake (Zackary Arthur) — as well as the President (Devon Sawa) and his family, with Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine even nabbing some screen time.

Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) seems to be struggling with a bout of depression at the top of the trailer, as even killing innocent and unsuspecting people doesn’t bring the joy out of him anymore. Set to the tune of Gloria Gaynor’s iconic disco hit, “I Will Survive,” Chucky calls up his ex and the one other person in this world who truly gets him - Tiffany Valentine - who’s behind bars serving time for murder.

The rest of the trailer is a horror fan’s heaven with visual references to classics like The Shining, an exploration of the spirits lingering inside the White House, and even a lineup of Charles Lee Rays from over the years, with Dourif finally taking some of the spotlight for himself. Oh yeah, and John Waters makes his first appearance as Wendell Wilkins, the creator of the Good Guy Dolls. With every piece falling into its perfect place, it looks like Don Mancini and the rest of the creative team behind the fan-favorite horror series are prepared to give audiences a killer end to Season 3.

The Ghostly Details Of ‘Chucky’ Season 3

Close

Last fall, we caught up with Mancini and tossed some questions his way about what audiences had to look forward to for the impending batch of episodes. Although his time has been taken up by the Child’s Play franchise since the first movie dropped in 1988, Mancini told us that he’s always been curious about the ghosts rumored to haunt the offices, corridors, and bathrooms of perhaps the most famous house on Earth. While he didn’t go too far into detail about where he’ll take that side quest over the rest of Season 3, the long-awaited teaser drop leaned more into that lore, giving us a clearer shot of Mancini’s vision.

Check out the trailer for the second part of Chucky’s third season below and learn everything there is to know about it in our guide before the killer doll returns to screens on April 10.

Chucky Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

Watch On Peacock