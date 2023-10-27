Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for Part One of Chucky Season 3.

The Big Picture Chucky will be returning for a third season in 2024, with more bloodshed and a higher stakes storyline as the main character ages rapidly.

Viewers have followed Devon, Jake, and Lexy as they navigate their way through the White House, befriending the President's family and experiencing tragedy at the hands of Chucky.

Tiffany Valentine is imprisoned but planning an escape, posing a threat to Nica Pierce. Caroline, Lexy's sister, will play a larger role in the latter half of the season. Ghosts will also become a crucial part of the plot.

He always comes back and, despite bowing out for the rest of 2023, Chucky will return for more blood, guts, and gore when the pint-sized maniac slices his way onto Syfy, USA Network, and Peacock in 2024. A new teaser foreshadows the chaos yet to come in the fan-favorite show’s third season with even more on the line than ever as Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) is aging at a rapid rate, essentially knocking on death’s door. Getting back in touch with her old flame, viewers see Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine calming Chucky’s nerves and telling him to go out with a bang and take as many souls with him as possible. Running with the encouragement, Chucky takes on the task at hand, meaning that Devon Sawa’s President Collins better sleep with one eye open.

So far this season, viewers have tagged along with Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), Jake (Zachary Arthur), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) as they traveled to Washington, D.C. after learning that Chucky made his way into the White House. Finding an in through the first family’s grief, Chucky has made a new friend ‘till the end with their youngest son, Henry (Callum Vinson). Of course, getting access to the most guarded home in the world was no small task for our trio of besties who made it through the doors after Lexy befriended the President’s eldest son, Grant (Jackson Kelly), thanks to social media. Unfortunately, this season saw the kids take yet another hit when their teacher and guardian, Miss Fairchild (Annie M. Briggs) was brutally murdered by the little slasher, and Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger after the chandelier fell at the White House’s Halloween party, massacring a slew of attendees.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Valentine is behind bars after being charged with a string of murders thought to be committed by her bodily-host, Jennifer Tilly. But, the mid-season mark revealed that Tiff has some tricks up her sleeves and is getting ready to break out - something that will prove to be trouble for Fiona Dourif’s Nica Pierce. And then, there’s Lexy’s younger sister, Caroline (Carina London), who Chucky took under his wing as his young protégé. While it’s been a minute since audiences have seen her, we can expect more of Caroline in the latter half of the third season. The teaser also introduced more ghosts into the story, something that Child’s Play franchise creator, Don Mancini, teased would hold a big part of the plot during an interview with Collider.

How to Watch Chucky Season 3

Holding a linear home on both Syfy and USA Network, Chucky is also streaming on Peacock where subscribers can catch up on every season now. Although no release date has been set for the show’s third season return, fans can keep their eyes set on Collider for an official release date as soon as it’s revealed.

Check out the teaser for part two of Season 3 below: