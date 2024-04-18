The Big Picture Chucky Season 3 Part 2 is no longer streaming the next day on Peacock, episodes are available 7 days after airing on Syfy.

Chucky's new season has him in the White House, desperate to survive as voodoo god abandons him, causing rapid aging.

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 episodes releasing Wednesdays on Syfy, with each new episode on Peacock a week later.

The spring has been full of exciting horror releases. On the small screen, there has been no return as highly anticipated as Chucky. The killer doll’s Syfy series just debuted Season 3 Part 2 last week on traditional cable channels. However, now it looks like Universal is changing the way the slasher series is released on Peacock, as Chucky’s new episodes are no longer streaming the next day on the service.

This news comes via a concerned fan on X who asked where the mid-season premiere “Panic Room” was after it debuted on Syfy last week. Peacock Customer Service responded, “New episodes of Chucky Season 3 will be available on Peacock 7 days after they air on Syfy.” With the first two seasons, the series was released on Peacock months after the latest Chucky murder-spree was done. Season 2 dropped on the service right before Season 3 premiered last fall. However, with Season 3 Part 1, Universal tried a new strategy, releasing each new episode on Peacock a day after it premiered on cable. It was safe to assume that would stay the same with Part 2 as there was no official announcement otherwise. There was also no explanation given, but it looks like there was simply a change of heart behind-the-scenes.

What’s ‘Chucky’ Season 3 About?

Close

In the biggest change of scenery the franchise has ever seen, Chucky has taken the White House hostage. He’s been killing everyone from Secret Service members to parental figures. The usual bloody affair for this 45-year-old franchise, but Chucky's a lot more desperate this time around as he is dying for good. Due to being a part of a botched exorcism last season, Chucky’s voodoo god Damballa has abandoned him. This has caused the serial killer to rapidly age. That all came to a head in the last episode where the ghost of Charles Lee Ray started haunting the Oval Office. Other plot points this season have involved Tiffany Valentine trying to escape the death penalty and Jake and Devon trying to help Lexy find her sister.

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 is releasing new episodes every Wednesday night on Syfy and USA Network at 10 PM EST. The season has two more episodes to go and, again, each new episode will now premiere on Peacock seven days after they debut on Syfy. The trailer for Season 3 Part 2 can be viewed below.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

Watch on Peacock