The Big Picture Chucky's third season takes a bold and insane turn as he sets his sights on the White House, showcasing his political aspirations.

The Season 3 poster pays homage to the original Child's Play movie, featuring Chucky hovering over the White House during a lightning storm.

The upcoming season will see the main trio searching for Caroline, Chucky's new apprentice, while Tiffany Valentine remains on the run. Genre legend Devon Sawa will also join the season as the President of the United States.

Chucky returns tonight for the premiere of his third killer season on Syfy and USA. The popular horror series has gone down many crazy avenues in its first two blood-soaked seasons, but this year Chucky has his sights on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. If this franchise couldn’t get any insane, this iconic doll’s making his aspirations political and taking over the White House. Now, in Season 3’s latest poster, Chucky has the White House in the palm of his hand.

The new image is very reminiscent of the original Child’s Play poster from 1988. That classic piece of art saw a then unknown Chucky hovering over Andy Barcley’s ill-fated apartment building. In the spirit of that, Season 3’s poster by Creepy Duck Designs has Chucky over the White House with a familiar lightning storm surrounding him. This is fitting since 2023 marks the 35th anniversary of the Chucky franchise.

Season 2 left off with Jake, Lexy, and Devon recovering from a traumatic Christmas that revealed that Lexy’s younger sister Caroline was taken under Chucky’s killer wing. The horror trio is trying to find Caroline, but Chucky has other plans as he and his new apprentice have their sights on the White House. Tiffany Valentine also continues to be on the lam after killing Jennifer Tilly’s sister among other nefarious deeds. Lastly, as if this season couldn’t get any more exciting, genre legend Devon Sawa is returning to the franchise in a new role as President of the United States. Hopefully, Chucky goes easier on him this season, but fans well know by now, this President isn't likely to have a second term.

When Is ‘Chucky’ Returning?

Image via Syfy

Chucky Season 3 debuts tonight (October 4) at 9 PM ET on Syfy and USA with each new episode premiering the next day on Peacock. Season 3 will be split into two parts. The first four episodes will air every Wednesday until November and the last four episodes will air sometime in 2024. While horror fans anxiously await Chucky’s return, you can view Season 3’s new poster down below. The first two seasons are also streaming now on Peacock. ​​​​​​​