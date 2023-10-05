The Big Picture Season 3 of Chucky sees the killer doll taking over the White House, diving head-first into the current state of American politics.

The season introduces the plot point of Lexy's search for her sister Caroline, who is secretly working with Chucky and Tiffany.

The White House setting provides a moody and darker atmosphere, with Chucky wasting no time in delivering a chilling and intense first kill.

Chucky’s finally back for the third season of his popular Syfy series. Season 3 premiered this past Wednesday with the killer doll taking over the White House. Now, if you missed the first episode, you can watch Chucky’s return for free on YouTube.

Without going into spoilers, the debut episode of Season 3 set up the fun concept of Chucky running around the White House while also reestablishing Jake, Lexy, and Devon’s place in the Chucky universe. The show has never shied away from politics in the past and the topics of the time, but Season 3 is diving head first into the current dyer state of American politics. Chucky’s also using the time to delve into some local White House ghost stories. If that wasn’t enough, the new setting gives horror legend Devon Sawa a chance to play another character on the series. This time he’s going for broke playing the President of the United States. In the first episode Chucky tagged along with the President under the cover of Good Guy doll Joseph to see the Commander and Chief’s daily operation.

Lexy’s Quest to Find Caroline

However, beyond the fresh exciting avenues the White House brings, the most compelling plot point this season is of our horror trio trying to find Lexy’s sister Caroline. At the end of last season it was revealed that Caroline was secretly working under Chucky and Tiffany’s wing. This sent shock waves through the horror community with endless possibilities of what Caroline being a new killer threat would mean for the future of the franchise. In the premiere Lexy reluctantly uses TikTok as a last resort to find her sister. To add to the horrors that come with your sister being a serial killer’s apprentice, Chucky Season 3 appears to be cranking up the scary slasher vibes this time around.

The first two seasons provided a great blend of the classic slasher-era Child's Play films with the more horror comedy offerings of the modern Chucky brand. Especially in the White House, the lighting and cinematography presented a much moodier version of this iconic location then we’re used to seeing in real life and other cinematic depictions. The White House is a very old building with a rich history after all. Chucky’s not wasting any time playing around with the season’s first kill being one of its darkest. The killer doll is painting the White House red.

'Chucky’s Taking Over Peacock

Chucky’s premiering new episodes every Wednesday at 9PM ET on Syfy and USA with each episode dropping on Peacock the next day. The first two seasons of Chucky are also streaming on the Universal owned platform. While horror fans wait for the next episode, you can view Chucky’s Season 3, Episode 1 down below.