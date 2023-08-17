The Big Picture Chucky Season 3 of the Syfy and USA Network show will premiere on October 4, 2023, and will also be available on Peacock, offering audiences multiple ways to watch.

Jennifer Tilly will be returning to the show, bringing excitement to fans who were left hanging in Season 2.

Season 2 blended old and new characters, with Andy, Kyle, Nica, Glen, and Glenda making appearances.

He always comes back but luckily, this time he’s given us a date, so we can properly prepare. The brand-new season of Syfy and USA Network’s Chucky will be resurrected on October 4, 2023, and this time, the killer doll is taking over Peacock as well. That gives audiences three different ways to tune in for a new season of terror as Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) face off against the tiny maniac. Along with the premiere announcement, the Don Mancini-created series also released a teaser in which Chucky (Brad Dourif) takes the podium to answer all our most pressing questions.

Taking a swing at politics, Chucky steps up to a microphone in front of a sea of flashing cameras and fields questions about the show’s third season. For one, our queen Jennifer Tilly will be returning which is absolutely music to our ears as Season 2 left things up in the air for Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine. And then there’s Devon Sawa, who, after being killed off twice during the first season, returned for the second installment in an entirely new role that also ended in a brutal and gory death. For those who may not know, Chucky and Sawa have a bit of a rivalry raging on Twitter, so the former was unwilling to give any clues as to what Season 3 could hold for the Final Destination actor. Most of all, the press learned not to mention other killer dolls like M3GAN and Annabelle as he still thinks he reigns supreme.

Blending the old with the new, the last season of Chucky saw the titular doll back on his killing business now stalking Jake, Lexy, and Devon at their new digs inside a Catholic reformatory. Audiences caught up with Andy (Alex Vincent), Kyle (Christine Elise) and Nica (Fiona Dourif) as well as Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson), who had last been heard from in the 2004 film, Seed of Chucky.

Image via SYFY/USA

Where Did Chucky Season 2 Leave Off?

With every episode packed with more action than the last, Season 2 of Chucky was a non-stop thrill ride of murder, mayhem, and Catholicism. The final episode, titled “Chucky Actually,” was Christmas themed with the trio of besties getting together for a good old-fashioned holiday celebration. By the end of the season, the bonds between them were incredibly strained which made for a rocky dinner that ended in a short-lived reconciliation before Chucky and Tiffany crashed the party - with a chainsaw. During the scuffle, Lexy’s mother, Mayor Cross (Barbara Alyn Woods) is sliced in half and the murderous duo absconds with Lexy’s sister, Caroline (Carina London Battrick) to start a new life in New York City.

Chucky returns on October 4. Check out the teaser for Season 3 below.