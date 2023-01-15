Playtime for the iconic killer doll is just getting started! Syfy and USA Network have announced today during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour that their hit series Chucky has been renewed for a third season, set to return in the Fall of 2023.

The announcement of the Season 3 return was joined by a short teaser trailer, which included several tweets demanding that the series got a third season. Well, those demands have been met as we are promised that "Chucky Always Comes Back!” The second season ran from October 5, 2022, to November 23, and made a big splash on both USA and Syfy, ranking as a top-10 drama cable for 2022 in the 18-49 demo. The series, based on the Child's Play franchise and headed up by franchise creator Don Mancini, continues the murderous escapades of the titular Chucky, the sentient doll possessed by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, with Brad Dourif reprising his role as the horror icon.

First debuting in October 2021, Chucky has gone on to receive very favorable reviews as both the first and second seasons sit at a 91% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's own Alyse Wax gave the second season an A+ in her review of the first two episodes, saying that it was "just a delight" and that it was "full of laugh, love, insanity, and plenty of blood." Both seasons ran for a total of eight episodes, so it would be fair to assume that Season 3 will follow this template, though it has not been confirmed how many episodes this upcoming season will contain.

RELATED: ‘Chucky’ Creator Don Mancini Welcomes M3GAN to the Killer Doll Family

Along with Dourif, Chucky also stars Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Jennifer Tilly, among many others. In addition to being the series creator, writer, director and showrunner, Mancini also serves as an executive producer alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe. Along with the announcement of a Season 3, Mancini, provided a statement about the renewal, thanking the network and fans for their continued support.

The cast and crew of ‘Chucky’ would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever.

Chucky Season 3 is set to premiere on USA Network and Syfy sometime this fall. You can check out the new teaser for the upcoming season down below.