The Big Picture The Chucky TV series continues to scare horror fans with murders and a crazy political backdrop in Season 3.

Production of Season 3 was halted due to the historic actor's strike, but it is now back in progress with behind-the-scenes images shared by Don Mancini.

Season 3 will return in 2024, and the first two seasons are currently available for streaming on Peacock and Shudder.

One of the best pieces of horror in the last few years has been the Chucky TV series. The continuation of the Chucky franchise created by Don Mancini has been scaring horror fans everywhere on Syfy and the USA Network since 2021. We’re currently paused in the middle of Season 3 because the actor’s strike halted production earlier this year. However, with the strike over, Chucky has now reentered production and Mancini has shared the first behind-the-scenes look at the back half of Season 3.

Mancini took to social media to post a new image of him with Chucky cast members Zackary Arthur, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Bjorgvin Arnarson, and Jackson Kelly. There’s no context to the image or anything plot-wise we can infer from it, but it should warm any horror fan's heart just knowing Chucky is “back at it” with more murders in his future.

What Is ‘Chucky’ Season 3 About?

The first half of Season 3 has so far been about Chucky taking over the White House. He needs sacrifices to kill in the most “unholy” house in the world as, in a hilarious twist, the famous killer doll is dying due to his exposure to Christianity at the end of Season 2. Chucky is rapidly aging with his recent kills not getting him back in good graces with Damballa. In the crazy mid-season finale, Chucky hosted a blood-soaked massacre during a White House Halloween party, but even that wasn’t enough. On the other side of the killer equation, Tiffany Valentine, disguised as Jennifer Tilly, has been imprisoned for her crimes throughout the 35-year-old franchise. She’s facing the death penalty but is currently working her voodoo magic to get out of it. The kills have also received a massive upgrade this season, instantly becoming some of the most creative of the entire series. Just because Chucky’s on TV doesn’t mean he has lost his killer touch — even in the face of death, he’s slaying.

When Is ‘Chucky’ Returning?

There’s no set date for Chucky Season 3’s return, but it will be coming back sometime in 2024. In the meantime, there are plenty of ways to catch up on Chucky’s TV carnage — the first two and a half seasons are currently streaming on Peacock, along with the first two seasons being available on Shudder. Chucky has been such a love letter to the franchise, with Season 3 somehow being even better thanks to its crazy fun political backdrop that sees Devon Sawa play the President of the United States.

While horror fans wait for Chucky to return, you can view Mancini’s new behind-the-scenes look and Season 3 below.

Chucky A series of murders exposes the secrets of a New Jersey town after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise Genres Horror, Comedy Rating TV-MA Seasons 3

