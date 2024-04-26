The Big Picture Chucky creator Don Mancini consistently exceeds expectations with each installment, from campy to terrifying moments.

Season 3 surprises include the White House setting and Brad Dourif returning as Chucky's spirit form.

Brad Dourif's career spans multiple genres, with significant roles in iconic films and television shows beyond Chucky.

Always putting the bar that much higher, Child’s Play franchise creator Don Mancini never lets his audience down. From the campy to the terrifying, every movie in the film series and each season of the television show has kept fans delighted and ready for more stabs and jabs from the killer doll at the center of it. As if Season 3 of Chucky wasn’t already packed with unexpected surprises, like moving the entire story from New Jersey to the White House and watching the titular Good Guys doll deteriorate and age right in front of our faces, the creative team went the extra step when they not only killed off Chucky but then brought his soul back in spirit form as Brad Dourif.

Although he’s been with the Child’s Play family since the original 1988 film, Dourif hasn’t gotten much on-screen facetime. In fact, aside from the very opening scene of Child’s Play, when his character, Charles Lee Ray, is fatally shot while evading police and transports his soul into a Good Guys doll’s body, we’ve never seen Dourif in the flesh. That all changed this season when Chucky entered the spirit realm, leaving the door wide open on Dourif’s grand comeback. In a behind-the-scenes image, fans can catch a sneak peek of a sweet moment between the actor and doll as Dourif proudly sits in one of the rooms of the White House with Chucky on his lap. Both the man and doll look so calm and harmless that you can hardly believe what they’re capable of — but we’d be sure to keep an eye on them if we were one of the cast or crew members.

Brad Dourif’s Lustrous Career

Close

Horror fans will forever tie Dourif’s name to our favorite tiny ginger maniac, but the Academy Award-nominated actor’s legacy spans multiple genres and mega titles from brilliant directors. Dourif had his gargantuan breakthrough into Hollywood in Miloš Forman’s critically acclaimed drama One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. For his role opposite Jack Nicholson, Dourif would nab an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He’s also been a frequent collaborator with the famously fun and weird David Lynch on numerous projects, including Dune and Blue Velvet, and can be spotted in other favorites such as The Exorcist III, Alien Resurrection, and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers as Gríma Wormtongue. On television, Dourif’s most notable role was as Amos “Doc” Cochran in HBO’s Deadwood, for which he landed an Emmy nomination.

Check out Dourif with his pint-sized companion in the image below and catch the Season 3 finale of Chucky on Syfy and USA Network this Wednesday with streaming on Peacock to follow.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

