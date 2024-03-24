The Big Picture April 10 marks the return of Chucky for Season 3 Part 2, featuring Tiffany Valentine in a deadly red wedding gown.

Tiffany has a killer history, with Jennifer Tilly reprising her role to support her partner in crime, Chucky.

Don't miss out on the horror as Brad Dourif returns as Chucky's human form in the thrilling second part of Season 3.

Chucky is getting ready to make its killer return for the second part of its third season this April. Since Season 3 wrapped production earlier this year, fans have gotten new trailers and a flurry of blood-soaked images to hold their slasher loving hearts over. Now, in the latest behind-the-scenes image, Jennifer Tilly’s getting ready for her own nightmarish red wedding.

Chucky creator Don Mancini took to his social media pages once again to provide our latest look at Tilly’s beloved Tiffany Valentine. While Tiffany has been facing hard time in the first half of Season 3 because of her crimes seen throughout the series, she looks back to her normal deadly self with a very formal-looking red and black gown. Mancini would add in his post, “The Bride and me”. With Chucky on the verge of death this season, the murderous doll might finally be tying the knot with his on and off partner. She was introduced in 1998’s iconic Bride of Chucky, but the abusive pair have never actually been married. Chucky feelings for Tiffany are anything but romantic. That being said, death might make him feel differently this time around.

Tiffany Valentine’s Killer History

After her debut Bride, Tilly would appear in some form in every following entry in the franchise. This includes Chucky’s stab at the small screen in 2021. In three seasons, Tiffany has been very busy helping Chucky create an army of himself, kidnapping Nica Pierce, helping recruit Lexy’s sister Caroline to their team, and rotting in prison. By the end of Part 1 of the latest season, the horror icon has been using voodoo to escape the death penalty, which is going to lead to her eventual escape. She was the B-plot of Part 1, as the main story took place at the White House where Chucky was trying to please Damballa to stop his rapid aging. However, that didn’t work and Chucky is looking more at Death's bed by the minute. Part 2 looks to unite the two storylines as Tiffany will most likely be there to support her original partner till the end. The latter half of the season will be extra special as Chucky’s actor, Brad Dourif, will be returning as the killer’s human form thanks to some ghostly shenanigans. It’s a safe bet that these two genre legends will share at least one scene together in person before the clock strikes midnight on Chucky’s life.

Chucky returns with Season 3 Part 2 (four episodes) starting April 10 on Syfy and USA. Each new episode will stream the next day on Peacock. You can catch up on the series on the Universal-owned streamer now, as the last part of Season 3 is sure to give new meaning to “til death do us part”.

Chucky Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

