The Big Picture New Chucky episodes feature John Waters and Brad Dourif in key roles, promising a killer comeback for fans.

Season 3 Part 2 explores themes of mortality and past ghosts, with Chucky aging rapidly and questioning his profession.

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 premieres on April 10, 2024, followed by next-day streaming on Peacock for all four episodes.

One of the most exciting series making a killer comeback this spring is Chucky. The first trailer for Season 3 Part 2, the last four episodes of the season, just dropped late this week. Two of its biggest selling points were the introduction of John Waters’ Good Guy doll creator Wellden Wilkins and the return of Chucky’s human form, Charles Lee Ray, played once again by the genre legend Brad Dourif. Now, in new behind-the-scenes photos, Chucky fans have gotten a new glimpse of Waters and Dourif in character.

Posted to Chucky creator Don Mancini’s various social media pages, the latest images see the filmmaker hanging out with both Waters and Dourif. This is seemingly in between takes. Waters’ Good Guy creator is enjoying high society life in a fancy red velvet robe while Dourif’s serial killer looks a little worse for wear. The actor is wearing the same suit his murderous character wore at the beginning of the original Child’s Play when he died. He even got the matching bullet wound. Mancini understandably couldn’t hold in his excitement, saying, “Such a thrill to have these GOATs back on set!”

The Ghosts of Chucky’s Past

Close

The big theme this season for horror’s favorite killer doll has been coming to terms with our own mortality and the ghosts of our pasts that haunt us in our present day. For Chucky, that’s quite literal, as he’s rapidly aging thanks to some religious shenanigans that happened last season. He’s dying, looking like a ghost of his former kill-happy self, and in the new trailer is even questioning the thrill of his profession. Where Chucky’s human form comes in is as a ghost summoned by the White House staff, who are still looking for answers about the murders that took place in the first half of the season. That’s why Dourif is wearing his same fatal Child’s Play outfit. How Charles’ ghoulish form plays with his dying Chucky self remains to be seen, but there will be other ghosts in the White House for our characters to endure as well. While Dourif has been the voice of Chucky for all seven mainline films and all three seasons of the Syfy series so far, this will be the first time the actor will appear in person in the franchise since 2013’s Cult of Chucky. His daughter Fiona Dourif has played Charles in flashbacks throughout the series, along with reprising her role as Nica Pierce. As for Waters, this will be the famous director’s second appearance in the franchise. He was last seen as a different character in 2004’s Seed of Chucky.

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 premieres on Syfy and USA on April 10, 2024. Each of the four new episodes will stream the next day on Peacock. Until then, you can view the new deadly behind-the-scenes shots and the latest Chucky trailer below.

Chucky Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

Watch on Peacock