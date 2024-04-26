The Big Picture Chucky star Jennifer Tilly takes fans on a tour of the White House set in a new video.

Tiffany Valentine's escape from prison leads to a White House bloodbath in Chucky Season 3 Part 2.

Episode 7 sees the President's body double and the Vice President meeting gruesome ends, setting up a deadly finale.

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 hasn’t missed a killer beat. The penultimate episode of the popular slasher series’ latest murder-spree debuted this past Wednesday, focusing on Charles Lee Ray’s ghost haunting the White House. However, the other major storyline this season has been Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine being imprisoned for her crimes and facing death row. Now, in the latest behind-the-scenes video, the horror legend has invaded the Oval Office.

The short video, posted to Tilly’s Instagram, has the actress simply showing off the various parts of the White House set, joking that she’s presenting the “boring stuff”. The message attached to the video reads, “When plot lines collide: Tiffany at the White House!” For the majority of the season, Tiffany has been separated from the main Chucky action as she’s rotting away in a Texas maximum security prison. That’s far away from the White House, but the icon has been planning her escape with the help of her voodoo dolls. This has allowed her to take control of most of the guards. However, nothing in Chucky ever goes to plan. When the main guard under her control gets hit by a car trying to put the finishing touches on her elaborate plan, Tiffany’s forced to stare death straight in the face.

‘Chucky’ Left Fans on a Ghostly Cliffhanger

Close

Season 3, Episode 7, “There Will Be Blood", delivered on its title's horrific promise, soaking most of its cast head-to-toe in red carnage as Chucky’s spirit made a last attempt to impress Damballa. By the end of the episode, the president’s body double (Devon Sawa) and a Secret Service member drown in a blood-drenched elevator akin to The Shining, and the Vice President dies in a botched communication session with Chucky’s playful spirit.The only way Jake, Devon, and Lexy are going to stop Chucky and find Lexy’s sister Caroline is for Jake to get a lethal injection to enter the spirit realm.

At the same time that’s happening, in the episode's final moments, Tiffany’s also getting a lethal injection. We won’t know the character's fate until the finale next week, but there are a few possibilities. Chucky’s ex could simply find a way to make an impossible escape or Tiffany could, by definition, “die” and enter the spirit realm. The latter is more probable given Chucky’s current connection to the spirit realm. It would be a nice way to get Brad Dourif and Tilly on screen together again. Tilly saying “plot lines collide” could also be teasing this. The actress has been part of the franchise for over 25 years, first appearing in Bride of Chucky.

Chucky Season 3 finale, “Final Destination” (a cheeky reference to Sawa’s horror past), is premiering on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesday, May 1 at 10 PM EST. The episode will then debut on Peacock the next day. While fans wait to see how Chucky’s White House bloodbath will end, you can view Tilly’s new BTS video below.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

Watch on Peacock