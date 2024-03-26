The Big Picture Jennifer Tilly shines as Tiffany Valentine in Chucky, showing off her prison lifestyle in a new video.

Tilly's commitment to her character and impressive fashion sense solidify Tiffany as a horror icon.

The highly anticipated Chucky Season 3 Part 2 premieres on April 10, 2024 - don't miss Tiffany's prison tour.

The premiere of Chucky Season 3 Part 2 is right around the killer corner. Because of that, franchise creator Don Mancini has been releasing a ton of behind-the-scenes photos since Part 2’s trailer dropped earlier this month. Now, before Jennifer Tilly returns as horror icon Tiffany Valentine next month, the actress has released a new video highlighting her character’s recent prison lifestyle.

The behind-the-scenes look sees Tilly in character showing Chucky fans all the hot spots of her Texas prison which she was forced to call home in the first part of the current season. She was even nice enough to showcase her various gruesome kills she took part in thus far behind bars. Also, even though this serial killer is facing hard time, Tiffany never misses a moment to be a fashion trailblazer. The striking red dress and Tilly’s usual commitment to her beloved character, is just another gleeful reminder that there’s no one in the horror genre quite like Tiffany Valentine.

Tiffany Valentine Remains the Star of ‘Chucky’

While there are so many amazing parts of Chucky, Tilly has been the series' deadly secret weapon. The actress has always been great since her debut in Bride of Chucky, but the unpredictable nature of the series and the franchise’s return to wonderfully violent kills has only worked in this horror queen's favor. Whether it be her continued on and off “romance” with Chucky, her complex relationship with Nica Pierce who she horrifically kidnapped, or this stylish fiend being put on trial for all her crimes, there hasn’t been a dual moment for Tiffany in the first three seasons. Tiffany has spent time in prison for the majority of the third season. However, she’s slowly making her way out with the help of voodoo magic. Her escape is inevitable. Especially, with her ill-fated lover Chucky being on the verge of death. A recent set photo even hinted at wedding bells in their future, but only time will tell if Tiffany gets her “happy ending” and if Chucky will make it out of the season alive.

When Does ‘Chucky’ Return?

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 premieres on April 10, 2024. This part will feature the last four remaining episodes of the season, which is centered around our favorite killer doll trying to take over the White House. Each new episode will stream the next day on Peacock. As horror fans wait for Chucky’s last patriotic stand, you can view Tiffany’s prison tour below.