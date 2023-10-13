The Big Picture Jennifer Tilly's Tiffany Valentine returns in Chucky Season 3, but things aren't looking good for her as she is taken into police custody for multiple slayings.

Nica Pierce is also coming back and hopes to get revenge on Tiffany, who had held her captive and amputated her limbs.

Keenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live makes an appearance as the driver for Chucky and Caroline, adding to the show's tradition of notable cameos.

She’s baaaack. Sure, we were thrilled to see the titular killer doll make his return in Chucky Season 3, but it’s been two full episodes with nary a mention of Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine. Finally, in a promo for the upcoming third episode, hilariously titled “Jennifer’s Body,” we see the comeback of our queen. Unfortunately - things aren’t looking so favorable for her in the new season.

For a quick refresher, the last time we saw Tiffany Valentine, she had kidnapped Lexy’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) younger sister, Caroline (Carina Battrick), and went into hiding in New York City. Although she had plans to transfer her soul to a Belle doll (afterall, Jennifer Tilly was wanted for a spree of murders), she was shocked to find that Chucky had beaten her to it, having already possessed the Belle doll.

The opening moments of the promo reveal that Tiffany has been located by authorities - despite her incognito look of jet black hair. Taken into police custody for the multiple slayings, it appears as though Tiffany will be spending her years behind bars. The teaser also reveals that Fiona Dourif’s Nica Pierce is coming back - hopefully to get some sort of revenge on Tiffany who held her captive and amputated all of her appendages. We also see Chucky and Caroline in a cab, discussing their next moves. Driving the two is none other than Saturday Night Live’s Keenan Thompson. The series has long been known for its incredible cameos, so we can’t wait to see exactly how the comedian fits into the story and how long he sticks around. Finally, things are looking terrible for Alex Vincent’s Andy as it appears as though Chucky is making his dreams come true and wiping out his longest running rival.

Image via SYFY

So Far on Chucky Season 3

After discovering that their arch-nemesis has somehow managed to infiltrate The White House, Lexy, Jake (Zackary Arthur), and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) have no choice but to take matters into their own hands and stop him once and for all. Of course, this season poses an entirely new set of challenges as the trio must find a way to break into the most secured home in not only America but possibly the entire world. Broken into two parts, with the second half expected in early 2024, new episodes of Chucky air weekly on Wednesdays on Syfy, USA Network, and Peacock.

Check out the promo teaser for “Jennifer’s Body” below.