The Big Picture Chucky's latest killing spree continues in the highly anticipated third season of the TV show, bringing back the popular killer doll franchise.

In the upcoming season, Chucky takes over the White House with genre legend Devon Sawa playing the President of the United States.

The series has revitalized the franchise, combining pure horror with comedic elements and exploring LGBTQ+ themes while delivering gruesome and creative kills.

It’s spooky season once more. That means an endless marathon of horror movies and tv shows are in most genre fans' near future. On the small screen one of the best TV shows of the last couple of years has been Chucky. The continuation of the popular killer doll franchise created by Don Mancini returns for its third season in just one week and now the first clip for Chucky’s latest killing spree has been released.

The minute-long clip, exclusively debuted by ScreenRant, has Chucky making a phone call to his “best friends” Jake, Lexy, and Devon who have been the new trio that this iconic serial killer has been tormenting throughout the series. Chucky’s playing his usual games, but teases his new home is strict about visitors, so it's going to be tough to stop whatever he has planned. While not specified in this new footage, the trailers and genius marketing for the upcoming season have revealed that Chucky’s taking over the White House. Nope, this isn’t some kind of horror Mad Libs or prank. As if politics weren’t a bloody mess already, the famous Good Guy doll has somehow made it to the Oval Office with genre legend Devon Sawa playing the President of the United States this season. The problem for our main trio, besides getting to Chucky, is that he has Lexy’s younger sister Caroline. It was revealed at the end of last season that she had been taken under Tiffany and Chucky’s mentorship to become the series' next major killer. This was one of the best and darkest twists in recent TV history.

‘Chucky’ Perfectly Revitalized the Franchise

Image Via Syfy

While the direct-to-video sequels of the 2010s kept the franchise alive, the Chucky TV series reminded horror audiences why this killer doll belonged in the same conversation as Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. In its first to wild seasons, Chucky combined the best pure horror aspects of the original film trilogy with the more comedic style of films like Bride of Chucky while also expanding upon the LGBTQ+ themes that made the series a trailblazer in the early 2000s. You never know what to expect with Chucky and you never know who’s going to die. No one is safe from Chucky’s wrath in this series and, even with the show’s added leniency on Syfy, Mancini gets away with a lot of surprisingly gruesome blood-soaked moments. Season 2 in particular gave us some of the most creative kills of the entire series, so the skies the limit to how Chucky can kill this season.

When’s ‘Chucky’ Season 3 Releasing?

Chucky Season 3 is releasing in two parts. The first half of Season 3 (four episodes) is premiering weekly starting Wednesday, October 4 at 9 PM on Syfy and USA. Each new episode will premiere on Peacock the next day. The last four episodes of the season will premiere sometime in 2024. While horror fans anxiously wait for Chucky’s political future, you can view the new Season 3 clip down below. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Peacock.