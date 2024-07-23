The Big Picture Chucky Season 3 Blu-ray set includes episodes, booklet, art cards, and poster for collectors to enjoy this summer.

Chucky's latest season takes a dark turn with Chucky heading to the White House for a murder spree in a new direction.

All three seasons of Chucky are available on Peacock, with a new box set for Season 3 releasing in August and steelbook edition in September.

Chucky has been killing on television for the last three seasons on Syfy. The slasher series ended its blood-soaked third season this past spring with horror fans anxiously waiting for the series to be renewed. It's been a couple of months since its final episode and, as the days go on with no news, it's potentially not looking good for the genre’s favorite possessed doll. However, while we hold out hope, Chucky Season 3 is getting a Blu-ray release later this summer. Now this includes a fancy new collector’s edition that’ll have every Good Guy Doll grinning.

The “Good Guys” Edition III two-disc set includes all eight Season 3 episodes on Blu-ray with a nice 32-page booklet that’s housed in a sturdy lenticular hardback case. While the actual Blu-ray case features the same poster artwork of Chucky hovering over the White House as the normal release, the hardbox shell has alternative poster artwork that holds the spirit of Charles Lee Ray at bay. Other physical goodies included in the set are four art cards and a double-sided poster. Each season has had a Good Guys Edition, so it's nice to see Chucky keeping collectors happy with the next part of this premium series. This is a UK release, but the Blu-rays are region free.

Chucky Haunts The White House

Close

The third season of Chucky took a giant leap for the franchise. After disgracing Damballa at the end of Season 2, Chucky is starting to rapidly age. With no other Good Guy Doll left to escape death with, the spirit of Charles Lee Ray’s days are finally numbered. However, Chucky’s not going down quietly as he’s chosen the White House as his next murder spree to get back in the good graces of his evil voodoo god. In usual franchise fashion, nothing goes to plan as this demented ghost story shows Chucky he’s going to have to do a lot more than just kill to get out of this one. Also, while Chucky’s destroying American democracy, Devon, Jake and Lexy are hunting him to find the latter’s sister. If that wasn’t enough chaos, Tiffney Valentine is facing the death penalty for her various crimes throughout the franchise.

All three seasons of Chucky are currently streaming on Peacock. You also can pre-order Season 3’s Good Guys Edition III Blu-ray boxset on Amazon UK for $31.65 USD. It’ll release on August 26, 2024, just a few weeks after the normal Blu-ray’s debut. In addition, there’s a steelbook edition releasing in September.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

Watch on Peacock