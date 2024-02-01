The Big Picture Chucky's Community campaign saw over 15,700 participants who received personalized messages from the killer doll.

99.8% of the audience members who joined the campaign came back for more, proving Chucky's enduring popularity.

The second part of Chucky Season 3 promises shocking kills and the return of top-tier talent. Stay tuned for more information.

The results are in and the most popular slasher is … Chucky! If you were one of the many fans who joined the Community campaign that allowed you to receive texts from the killer doll, you helped prove that he’ll always come back — even if your voicemail is full. For those who missed the memo, a few months ago to celebrate the premiere of the first half of the show’s third season, audiences were invited to text the tiny terror and opt-in to receive some messages typically only saved for Devon Sawa and the younger cast of Syfy and USA Network’s mega-hit series.

Close

After a very successful run, we at Collider are thrilled to exclusively share the numbers of the Community-backed promo that saw more than 15,700 participants using their thumbs to join the campaign. The data also reveals that thousands of those users signed on within the first six hours of the original announcement, with 99.8% of those audience members coming back for more throughout the campaign. Not only did those who texted in receive personalized verbal abuse and harassment from Chucky, but they also were privy to a special cast meetup at New York Comic Con and exclusive content. The numbers don’t lie — Chucky and the Child’s Play franchise are still going strong after more than 30 years of kills, with audiences still drawn to his dastardly charm.

What’s Next For ‘Chucky’?

Close

A few months have now passed since the first half of the show’s third season dropped on Syfy, USA Network, and Peacock. We know that for at least a handful of cast members, including Sawa and Jennifer Tilly, filming has come to an end on the second batch of episodes which are expected out this year. When we last left Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif), he was still struggling with rapid aging after his plan to claim numerous souls at the White House’s Halloween party didn’t quite go as planned. Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) don’t know it yet, but this is a huge win for them in their mission to put an end to Chucky once and for all.

Meanwhile, Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine is preparing to make a grand escape from prison but where will her first stop as a free woman be? And then there’s the intrigue surrounding John Waters’s return to the franchise in the new role of Wendell Wilkins, the creator of the Good Guys Dolls. What we do know is that the second part of Season 3 will be packed with shocking kills, soaked with blood, and performed by top-tier talent.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information regarding the next lineup of episodes and check out the Chucky Season 3 part two teaser below. All episodes are now available for streaming on Peacock.

Chucky Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

Watch On Peacock