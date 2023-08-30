The Big Picture Chucky is encouraging his fans to join his army by texting him, promising curse words, threats, and updates on the new season.

Season 3 of Chucky will continue Tiffany's dark journey of turning Lexy's sister, Caroline, into a killer, with New York City potentially serving as the main location.

Chucky Season 3 will premiere on October 4, 2023.

There have been so many iconic horror franchise revivals recently. However, none have been as fully embraced as Chucky. The hit Syfy series, which continues the beloved killer doll franchise, is returning for its third bloody season this October. Now, with just over a month to go till his horrifying premiere, you can now text Chucky to join his army.

Hilariously using the Notes app, Chucky took to social media to call upon his fanbase to join him. The famous possessed doll wrote, “my fellow a**holes, major camPAIN reveal coming soon so text me at (201) 500-3347 now to join the CHUCKY party.” If you’re brave enough to text this number, Chucky will shower you in curse words and threaten you to watch his show, but he will also be kind enough to send you a link to his new Community page where you can sign up for more updates on the latest blood-soaked season.

What’s 'Chucky' Season 3 About?

While there’s no official plot details released for the season yet, it’s safe to assume – judging by Season 2’s insane finale – that the story will continue Tiffany’s dark journey of making Lexy’s sister, Caroline, the franchise’s newest killer. The last time we saw this deadly pair, they were hiding out in New York City which could be the main location of the new season. Our main trio of Jake, Devon, and Lexy are most likely going after Caroline, but as we also learned at the end of last season, Nica will be haunting down Tiffany as well for some much deserved revenge.

As for Chucky himself, it’s anyone's guess what he could be up to this season. Season 2 ended with him at odds with Tiffany again which might cause a power struggle as they try to hone Caroline’s new bloodlust. Completely separate to that, the Season 3 promos thus far have teased a potential presidential run for Chucky. This new Notes' ad even doubles down on that. However, it remains to be seen if Chucky’s campaign is all in good fun or has any real bearing on the actual plot. Whatever the case may be, creator Don Mancini has crafted a great show thus far that has blended the pure horror of the original Child’s Play trilogy with the more comedic style of the modern Chucky films perfectly. All signs point to that continuing in Season 3.

When Does 'Chucky' Season 3 Release?

Chucky Season 3 premieres on Syfy and USA Network on October 4, 2023, just in time for Halloween. Each new episode will stream the next day on Peacock. Expect a new trailer for Season 3 soon. Until then, you catch up on the first two seasons of Chucky on the Syfy app, and they’re also available now on Blu-ray.