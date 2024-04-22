The Big Picture Chucky's current series is centered around terrorizing the White House and American democracy.

Brad Dourif makes a physical appearance in the series as Chucky for the first time since 2013.

Episode 7 premieres on April 24 at 10 PM EST on SYFY and USA Network, with a Peacock debut a week later.

Chucky continues to be one of the best franchises in horror. The killer doll’s current series is at the tail end of its third season, centered around Chucky terrorizing American democracy and the White House. Now, ahead of Season 3, Episode 7 “There Will Be Blood”, the latest Chucky trailer has given fans the best look at actor Brad Dourif’s ghostly return.

The 30-second teaser is an extended version of the previously released promo for the upcoming penultimate murder-spree that sets up the ghosts of the White House who are now running the show. Chucky the doll may finally be “dead”, but no one is safe from the wrath of Charles Lee Ray. While Dourif has been the voice of Chucky for the last 35 plus years, this is the first time the horror legend has appeared physically in the series since 2013’s Curse of Chucky. Creator Don Mancini isn’t wasting the long awaited comeback, as Dourif is seen eating up every second of the teaser. Like the best Chucky moments, this ghost story is going to be full of horror references. There’s one shot in particular where Dourif is lurking like Nosferatu that’s going to put a big smile on many fans’ faces.

‘Chucky’s Haunting Our TVs

In a franchise full of risks, Chucky’s trip to the White House has arguably been his most daring. Because of a botched exorcism, Chucky has betrayed his voodoo god Damballa. This has caused the iconic serial killer to rapidly age. On the verge of death, he infiltrates the White House as a last ditch effort to please his god, but when that doesn’t work, he goes out in a blaze of glory trying to nuke the world. That doesn’t entirely go to plan either, as Jake, Devon, and Lexy stop him, but he did end up hilariously nuking Santa before disintegrating. With Chucky now joining the ranks of the White House ghost stories, the spirits are restless. This includes the President of the United States, played by Devon Sawa, who he killed to get his eye to help activate the nukes. Outside the White House, there are still the dangling plot threads of Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine on death row, who’s seen in the trailer, and Lexy’s sister Caroline on the lam. With two episodes left, it’s going to be exciting to see how everything comes together.

When’s ‘Chucky’s Next Episode?

Chucky Season 3, Episode 7 is premiering on Wednesday, April 24 at 10 PM EST on SYFY and USA Network. The episode will debut on Peacock a week later. While horror fans wait for Chucky’s next blood-soaked chapter, you can watch Episode 7’s latest trailer below.