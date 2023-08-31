The Big Picture Chucky is returning for a third season, bringing more action and terror to SyFy, USA Network, and Peacock on October 4, 2023.

The second season ended with a shocking twist as Chucky transferred his soul into the Bell doll and took off with Lexy's little sister.

Season 3 will take Chucky to Washington, D.C., and features a surprise appearance by Devon Sawa. Fans can expect another winner with this creepy and exciting new installment.

He’s back and badder than ever. After an explosive and electrifying (we’re looking at you Devon Sawa) first two seasons, your friend ‘till the end has returned for more action. Chucky is on its way back for a third season, returning to its homes at SyFy and the USA Network as well as Peacock where episodes will be available for streaming the following day. Beginning on October 4, 2023, the pint-sized maniac resurrects with a chip on his shoulder. While a previously released clip teased that this season would see him striking out for political power in Washington, DC, a fresh trailer gives fans a fuller look at what’s to come.

The second season of the Don Mancini-created series ended on a sorrowful note for our three main characters — Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) after Chucky (Brad Dourif) crashed the trio’s Christmas celebrations. Splitting Lexy’s mom in half with a chainsaw, Chucky and Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) took off with Lexy’s little sister, Caroline (Carina Battrick). The final moments of the season see Caroline and Tiffany in New York City with a surprise reveal that Chucky has transferred his soul into the Bell doll.

The season three sneak peek ditches Chucky’s life in Hackensack, New Jersey, and sees him in the Oval Office alongside none other than President Sawa! Okay, so the character’s name is probably not President Sawa but we’re so stoked that the Final Destination actor will return for yet another season of being tortured by the sassy doll. It’s not clear how Chucky ended up in Washington and how/if the gang we’ve come to know and love from the last two seasons will appear, but we’d say it’s pretty likely. In Chucky we trust, and judging by the short but creepy clip, Season 3 will be another winner.

'Chucky's Legacy of Terror

Since Mancini first released Child’s Play in 1988, the lore surrounding the possessed doll has grown out of the box and into seven films and a successful television show. Making it a collaborative — and family — affair, Mancini has continued to work with the likes of Dourif and Tilly, adding Dourif’s daughter, Fiona Dourif to the mix in 2013’s Curse of Chucky. Other fan-favorite characters including Chucky’s original friend ‘till the end, Alex Vincent’s Andy Barclay, and Child’s Play 2 star, Christine Elise, have also returned to the fold. With more than three decades of backstory to work with, we can’t wait to see what Mancini comes up with in the latest installment of the series and beyond.

