The Big Picture Chucky is back to his murderous ways in Season 3, targeting the President's son and holding Lexy's sister hostage in his new digs.

The main cast members return and are determined to put an end to Chucky's reign of terror by traveling to Washington, DC.

Devon Sawa joins the cast as President Collins, and fans can expect a world of pain for his character as previous seasons have had brutal and bloody endings.

The gang is finally all here in the official Season 3 trailer for Syfy and USA Network’s, Chucky. The build-up to the third installment of the Don Mancini-created series has been one filled with twists and turns after previous promos revealed that the titular killer doll somehow made his way into The White House. While it’s still unclear as to exactly how Chucky found a new friend ‘till the end in the President’s son, today’s trailer sees the return of the rest of the main cast who audiences have come to love over the last two seasons.

A killer is lurking within the walls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as today’s teaser drop reveals that Chucky (Brad Dourif) is back to his murderous hijinks. While he’s landed far away from Hackensack, New Jersey, his favorite trio of friends, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) are still in his heart. Ensuring that they never forget him, Chucky reaches out via a FaceTime call to show the crew his new digs. Because Chucky is holding Lexy’s sister, Caroline (Carina Battrick), hostage, the kids have no choice but to travel to Washington, DC, and put an end to Chucky’s reign of terror — again. The trailer also gave us a glimpse of Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine from behind bars — which alludes to the character being arrested following the Season 2 finale after being wanted for a string of slayings.

Joining his first and second season castmates, the trailer also featured a few looks at Devon Sawa’s latest character, President Collins. The first season saw the Final Destination actor play a set of twins who were both killed off with the second seeing him in an entirely different role as a priest. Meeting a brutal and bloody ending, the sophomore season didn’t treat Sawa better than the first, so we can safely presume that the President is also in for a world of pain. Filling out the first family is Lara Jean Chorostecki as First Lady Charlotte Collins, Jackson Kelly as the eldest son Grant Collins, and Callum Vinson as the youngest son, Henry Collins, who brings Chucky into the family’s lives. While they weren’t spotted in the trailer, we’re hoping that Season 3 will pick up with long-time favorites Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) and Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent).

When Does Chucky Season 3 Come Out?

Titled “Murder at 1600,” the first episode of the new season arrives on October 4 with new episodes to follow weekly. Along with airing on Syfy and USA Network, the series will also stream on Peacock, where the first two seasons are currently running.

Check out the trailer for Chucky Season 3 below.