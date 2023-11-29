The Big Picture Chucky Season 3 is currently in production and the cast is busy filming the second half of the season.

The story in the third season takes Chucky to the White House and introduces new characters, including the President's son Grant.

The upcoming episodes will feature more shocking kills, the struggle for Chucky to appease Damballa, and the potential escape of Tiffany Valentine from prison.

Now that Hollywood is going back to work, there’s no messing around for Don Mancini on the set of Chucky Season 3. A new clip shared on SYFY’s X (formerly Twitter) account shows the three main actors (Zackary Arthur, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Bjorgvin Arnarson) and their newest co-star (Jackson Kelly) jovially announcing that they’re chipping away at the second half of the third season. Ensuring that not a moment is wasted, Child’s Play franchise creator, Mancini, pops up behind them to speed the process along, hurrying the stars back to set.

The first half of Chucky’s third season arrived on USA Network, SYFY, and Peacock at the beginning of October and ran for four episodes before leaving audiences on a cliffhanger following the annual Halloween episode. This time around, the murderous doll has found his way into the most guarded and famous home in the world - the White House. After spotting Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) while watching the news, Jake (Arthur), Lexy (Lind), and Devon (Arnarson) high-tailed it to Washington, D.C. to find a way into the President’s (Devon Sawa) home. Luckily, Lexy’s social media skills came in handy as the trio were able to befriend the President’s eldest son, Grant (Kelly).

Meanwhile, Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) has been planning her big escape from prison after being misidentified as Jennifer Tilly and brought to justice following a slew of murders from the previous two seasons. And then there’s Chucky. While being trapped in the body of a doll may have made serial killer Charles Lee Ray feel invincible, this season, his facade is crumbling. Following an exorcism that took place in Season 2, the magic keeping Chucky alive is fading and he’s rapidly aging.

What Can We Expect From the Rest of Chucky’s Third Season?

Close

For starters, Chucky always comes back. But, he’s having a really difficult time appeasing Damballa with enough souls to stop his aging process before it’s too late. We can also guess that there will be plenty of more jaw-dropping kills to come. This was also teased when we recently spoke with both Mancini and Chucky’s executive producer, Alex Hedlund, with both creatives mentioning that there would be plenty of more shocking, blood-filled moments on the way. With Tiffany Valentine on the brink of escaping her cell, there could also be trouble ahead for Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) for whom Tiffany holds an unrequited flame. Known for recycling familiar faces from throughout the franchise, we’re also eager to see if Mancini will be tossing in some recognizable characters from yesteryear.

As of right now, no release window for the rest of Chucky’s third season has been revealed, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. Catch up on all three seasons of Chucky as they’re now streaming on Peacock.

Chucky Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Genres Horror, Comedy Rating TV-MA Seasons 3

Watch Here