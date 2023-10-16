The Big Picture Chucky's creator, Don Mancini, was interested in White House ghost lore and saw it as the perfect setting due to its haunted history.

The White House provides a unique and secure playground for Chucky to wreak havoc, posing a challenge for the teenage characters who want to kill him.

The new season of Chucky is currently airing every Wednesday night on Syfy, USA Network, and Peacock.

For almost four decades since the Child’s Play franchise has been around, audiences have watched the killer doll known as Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) wreak havoc across the country. From Chicago to New York and even Hollywood, nowhere has been safe from the pint-sized slasher’s razor sharp knife. In USA Network and Syfy’s series, Chucky, the doll was back with the first season set in the killer’s hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey, and the second at a Catholic reform school. Making a major (and quite frankly shocking) jump, Season 3 drops Chucky in Washington, DC where he’s managed to infiltrate the first family at the White House. In an interview with Collider’s Britta DeVore, franchise creator, Don Mancini, shared why the most famous home in America made for the perfect setting.

“I’ve long been interested in White House ghost lore. It’s something I’ve been doing research on for years,” Mancini explains, “Even separate from Chucky, it’s something I, for a while, was thinking about writing, something non-Chucky about the White House being haunted because I love haunted house stories and ghost stories and I love the opportunity for the metaphor they provide.” Going more into depth for those who may not know the mysteries haunting the halls of the White House, Mancini continues, “There’s a lot of ghost lore surrounding it, a lot of people who even took it seriously. You know, Abraham Lincoln and his wife took it very seriously, and supposedly there are rumors that even more recently, supposedly I think it was Nancy Reagan who brought in a psychic.”

Pointing back to the early days of the franchise, Mancini says, “We’re always looking for ways to reinvent it and make it different from what we did just before. And with the TV series, having done suburbia with Season 1, which is something we did also in Child’s Play 2, and then a Catholic school setting in Season 2 of the show, which is kind of similar to the military school setting of Child’s Play 3 but different, we just needed to switch it up. So the White House seemed like a great opportunity for a number of reasons.”

Unsuspecting Victims Take Center Stage in 'Chucky' Season 3

Image via SYFY

As fans will know, Chucky’s kill count is rather impressive with no character (including any played by Devon Sawa) safe from the killer’s rage. Breaking down another reason why the White House made the perfect killing ground for Chucky, Mancini says,

“One thing we always have to do is, you need to keep creating new characters who don’t know the truth about Chucky, and you don’t want to be repetitive with that. So the notion of putting Chucky in the White House with all of its security measures, but also all of its opportunities for a killer, a different kind of playground to play in, especially if they don’t know you’re alive, that was catnip to me. Also, the fact that it’s the most secure house in the world creates an interesting conflict for our three teenage characters who, now at this point, they know Chucky’s alive and they just want one thing out of him – to kill him – but it’s not so easy now because you can’t just waltz into their house.”

With episodes airing every Wednesday night on Syfy, USA Network, and Peacock, audiences can catch up with Chucky’s takeover of the White House now. Along with the blood, guts, and gore that one could expect from a fresh season of Chucky, Mancini also teases that the team will be able to “expand our Damballa mythology” and also look into the “other entities and spirits” that call the White House home.