Well, it looks like SYFY and USA Network are trying to really jam the knife in and ruin our Halloween season before it gets up and running, as Chucky is officially canceled. Fans have been patiently (and not so patiently) waiting for the news of a renewal for months, and we finally have our answer. Cast members like Devon Sawa and our queen Jennifer Tilly have previously voiced their support for the show’s hopeful renewal alongside thousands of fans on X but all to no avail.

In a statement following the breaking news, franchise creator, Don Mancini, said that he was “heartbroken” after learning that the series won’t return for another set of episodes, adding that he was “so grateful for the killer three years we did have.” He also shared his thanks to the fandom who started the #RenewChucky campaign on social media before promising, “Chucky will return! He ALWAYS comes back.”

Those of us who have been following the series since the beginning are certain to be crushed as every installment took the lore first started in the 1988 movie, Child’s Play, to a new level. It also tackled themes of struggling with sexual identity as two of its main characters, Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) and Jake (Zackary Arthur), were a little cutie patootie couple who faced adversity. Most annoying of all, Season 3 left us on perhaps one of the biggest cliffhangers to come from the franchise after Jake, Devon, and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) were turned into little puppets thanks to Chucky (Brad Dourif) and the Good Guy Doll creator, Wendell Wilkins (John Waters). With Chucky and Tiffany (Tilly) driving off into the sunset, who knows when we will see them again, or what fate will befall the trio?

’Chucky’s Legacy

Like Mancini said, the good news is that the series had a knock-out three seasons, celebrating some record high viewership numbers. Right now, the show’s average sits on Rotten Tomatoes with an average score of 93% which further frustrates and baffles us as to why it was pulled from USA Network and SYFY’s upcoming slates. The second season, in particular, was a huge hit for the franchise, bringing back a handful of characters from the films including Alex Vincent’s Andy and Christine Elise’s Kyle. And then there was the iconic episode, “Death on Denial” which featured Tilly’s real life friend and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Sutton Stracke, Bound co-stars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano, and sister Meg Tilly.

The only good news for those of us crushed by the decision to cancel Chucky is that Mancini teased earlier this year that he was working on another movie. Perhaps it will give us the closure we need from the gone-too-soon series. As for right now, audiences can head to Peacock to stream all three seasons of Chucky.

