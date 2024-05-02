The Big Picture Chucky Season 3 delivered kills, glamour, and surprises with the return of Charles Lee Ray.

In a new video, Chucky makes a plea for Season 4 in a White House address, urging fans to show their support for more murder and mayhem.

The Season 3 finale brought back fan-favorite characters, unexpected twists, and a nod to classic horror with John Waters' cameo.

Well — that’s a wrap on Chucky Season 3, folks — another eight episodes filled with countless kills, glamourous looks, punchy one-liners, and even some introspective moments with Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) in the flesh (and blood). Don Mancini has long had a habit of giving audiences storylines they didn’t even know they needed, and he absolutely did it again. So, what about Season 4? As of right now, Syfy and USA Network haven’t renewed the slasher series for a well-deserved fourth season. In a recap video to congratulate himself on a job well done during Season 3, Chucky appears in front of the nation in a bid to keep the good times going with more episodes.

We love a man in a suit and, with the curtains of the White House blazing behind him, Chucky sits as tall as he can and delivers an address that rivals Abraham Lincoln’s. On a platform of “murder, mayhem, and malicious intent,” the Good Guy doll builds his case for another season that will deliver on all three. Flashing a number on the screen (1-201-500-3347), Chucky urges his faithful followers to give him a ring and pledge their undying support. Finally, like in every season prior, he rolls the tapes of the gross-out kills from Season 3 — were we the only ones who had almost forgotten that Kenan Thompson was killed by an umbrella?

‘Chucky’s Season 3 Finale Delivered Guts and Glory

When the new season debuted back in October, we — like many others — were intrigued, if not a bit confused, about how Chucky made it out of New Jersey and into the White House. By the end of last night’s episode, Mancini and his creative team delivered a magnum opus that not only featured our favorite tiny slasher, but also a season filled with ghosts, historical lore, and several versions of Chucky that we’ve never seen before as he aged to dust. The inclusion of Dourif to reprise his role as Charles Lee Ray (something we hadn’t seen in well over 30 years), was a fun way to remind audiences of the Academy Award-nominated genius behind the voice that we’ve come to know, love, and fear, and giving him the space to act opposite his daughter, Fiona Dourif, as a de-aged version of the serial killer was beyond fun.

Wrapping things up with Tiffany’s (Jennifer Tilly) escape from prison and returning to the Belle doll’s body only to ride off into the sunset with Chucky was the icing on the cake. Oh, and that John Waters cameo certainly gave us exactly what we wanted.

If you haven’t yet caught up, all episodes of Chucky are now streaming on Peacock. We will keep you posted on the show’s hopeful fourth season as new information comes in. Watch Chucky's campaign video down below.

