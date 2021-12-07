Anyone who needs proof that Chucky (Brad Dourif) was never a Good Guy to begin with only needs to watch the Season 1 finale of Chucky. The final moments of the killer doll's first foray onto the small screen was indeed as "bonkers" as franchise veteran, Fiona Dourif, promised, with plenty of murderous mayhem as the series' fresh, young characters teamed up with the legacy characters of the Child's Play series in a last-ditch effort to stop Chucky's murderous plans. While Chucky breathed new life into the franchise with its sharp humor, relatable characters, fantastic puppeteering, and crisp camera work, the show's finale is one that's equal parts thrilling and somewhat unsatisfying, leaving quite a few loose ends untied.

The first few episodes could be considered a slow burn but the latter half of the series amps up the pace, thrills, and body count. The finale picks up where the penultimate episode left off with Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) arriving at Junior's (Teo Briones) house to help Jake (Zackary Arthur) kill Chucky once and for all. But Jake and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) are quickly intercepted by a warning-bearing Kyle (Christine Elise) who provides some much-needed answers to the terrified teens by explaining the reason why Chucky has been interfering in their lives.

RELATED: 'Chucky' Review: A Weak Outing for the Classic Evil Doll

It turns out that Chucky is intending to use a new voodoo spell to split his soul into multiple hosts in order to create an army of Charles Lee Ray-possessed Good Guy dolls (much like he did in Cult of Chucky). The only way to do that, Kyle explains, is for Chucky to successfully corrupt the innocence of a child, which is why he has been so hell-bent on stoking the rage within Jake and his friends and encouraging them to commit murder. It makes sense for Chucky's master plan (and extreme narcissism) by creating an "army of me", but it's especially cold and depressing when you consider that Chucky's attempts to bond with the lonely and misunderstood teenagers of Hackensack — especially Jake, Junior, and even Lexy — were only a means to reach his eventual endgame.

But Kyle has no plan to put the kids in danger. She drugs Jake and Lexy as she goes to rescue Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) from Charles Lee Ray's childhood home where Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) has set up her and Chucky's base camp featuring an army of vintage Good Guy dolls along with Chucky-possessed-Nica and a gagged-and-bound Devon. But as Kyle enters, the audience knows what Kyle does not: Tiffany has already fled the scene and booby-trapped the house with a bomb that's triggered to detonate when the front door opens. The result is the complete obliteration of the house, which also leaves Kyle's fate unknown.

Image Via Syfy

Jake and a surviving Devon share a tender and genuinely touching reunion before realizing that Chucky is planning to infiltrate a charity screening of Frankenstein at the Hackensack movie theater (where Chucky reveals a surprising and humorous piece of his moral code by assuring the members of his Good Guy army that they aren't to harm anyone "under five or six"). At the theater, Tiffany (in Jennifer Tilly's body) explains that dozens of vintage (possessed) Good Guy dolls will be sent to sick children around the country after the screening, showing that Chucky plans to take his child-domineering and manipulative ways to a much grander, country-wide scale.

But before his time in Hackensack is through, Chucky attempts to manipulate Junior to kill Lexy but Junior manages to resist...just as Chucky delivers him a fatal stab wound. Jake succeeds in killing this version of Chucky as he, Devon, and Lexy escape the theater just in time to see Andy arrive and successfully commandeer the possessed Good Guy doll-filled delivery truck. They breathe a sigh of relief, sure their troubles are over...until the doll form of Tiffany (who also split her soul at the end of Cult of Chucky) appears in the back of the truck, holding Andy at gunpoint and telling him to "drive," derailing his lifelong plan to be rid of Chucky and his minions once and for all.

Image Via Syfy

It's a grim ending, for sure, one filled with enough voodoo curses, split souls, and scores of possessed Good Guy dolls to make your head spin. But as deep and consistent as the series' mythology is, one of the places where the finale shines is in its characters. Jake stands up to Chucky, a stand-in for a lifetime of school bullies, Devon gives in to his feelings for Jake, and Lexy's chilly exterior effectively melts as she comes to appreciate her new friends. They have moved past their interpersonal (and killer doll) obstacles and seem ready to face whatever the future holds in store for them with their heads held high. It's character growth that arguably wouldn't have been possible without the horrors that they faced, and their depth feels incredibly real, honest, and earned.

But where the finale's character work really stands out in a unique way is in its development of Nica and Tiffany, whose arc is one of the series' (and finale's) high points. After a lifetime of being bossed around and mistreated by Chucky and his toxic masculinity, Tiffany realizes she likes having the gentler, feminine Nica around (especially when she's not possessed by Chucky). In their final scene together when Tiffany stares happily at a drugged Nica, it's only as she awakens from her stupor that she (and the audience) realizes what has been done to her. In an effort to prevent Nica from escaping, Tiffany has amputated Nica's arms and legs, showing that Tiffany has the capability to rival Chucky's penchant for extreme cruelty and manipulation, and it makes total sense.

Tiffany has always been a character who has an unending need to be loved, adored, and for someone to be completely loyal to her. Here, she's advocating for herself in a dark and twisted way. She is giving herself the best of both worlds: playing into her own intense (and heartbreaking) fears of abandonment by the men in her life by keeping her new love close, while also ensuring that Chucky cannot harm her in the instances when he resumes control of Nica's body. Nica's guttural and horrified screams in the extremely nihilistic scene is perhaps the series' most chilling and gut-wrenching, especially given just how drastically Nica has suffered at the hands of Chucky in prior films.

Image Via Syfy

As Chucky and Tiffany's wrath continues to persist through Andy and Nica, it could be argued that franchise creator, Don Mancini, is making the statement that true malevolence can't be defeated, only temporarily halted and delayed, and that the battle of good versus evil is a constant and vicious one. It's a bold statement, and one that really works in the context of the series, the finale, and all the darkness and back-stabbing (literal and figurative) in between. Though it wouldn't make the characters' lives any easier, it would be incredibly narratively juicy for Mancini and the rest of Team Chucky to run with this concept in the upcoming second season.

Overall, Chucky delivers an engaging and truly insane finale in terms of both series mythology and characters. It would be been welcome for the legacy characters of Andy, Kyle, and Nica to be given more to do, however, since it was an absolute delight whenever they popped up. There are also just a few too many loose ends to make the final episode feel completely satisfying. What will happen to the truckload of Good Guy dolls now that Andy is being held at gunpoint by the Tiffany doll en route to the airport? (Probably nothing good.)

Image Via Syfy

What will transpire between Nica and Tiffany now that Tiffany has Nica exactly where she wants her and Nica is more helpless than ever? Will Chucky's grand plan come to fruition, or will Jake and his friends manage to find a way to stop his murderous rampage from spreading further? And the question that is perhaps most prevalent in the minds of fans who have stuck with the series since Child's Play and Child's Play 2: is Kyle really dead, or was that her decked out in black gloves and watching over Jake, Devon, and Lexy at Junior's grave? It seems like an incredibly bold move for Mancini to kill off such a beloved legacy character after a small amount of screen time, but anything could happen.

It's a safe bet that most of the finale's lingering questions and cliffhangers will be addressed in the following season when it airs in 2022. But whatever transpires in Season 2, it's almost a guarantee that Chucky and Tiffany won't be easily stopped and will be back to deliver more murder and mayhem upon unsuspecting children and adults alike in Hackensack and beyond.

Until then, if you're looking to catch up with horror's favorite "friend 'til the end," you can catch all 8 episodes of Chucky's first season currently streaming on Peacock.

'Chucky' and Six Other Slasher TV Shows to Watch Slasher stories have sliced their way onto the small screen.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email