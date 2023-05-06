Horror fans are currently eating well with a ton of classic franchises being at the center of the pop culture conversation once again. This includes everyone’s favorite killer doll Chucky who’s recently been seen in his successful self-titled series on Syfy. To celebrate the franchise, Scream Factory has slowly been releasing the Chucky films on 4K for the first time. Now the famous boutique label has unveiled its new 4K editions of the last four Chucky entries.

These new 4Ks include Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky with three different editions to choose from. First off, each film will be getting a standard Collector’s Edition that will have the classic poster cover art associated with it for $38.98. If you pre-order on Scream Factory’s website the releases will also come with posters with the same artwork. However, if you’re a Chucky diehard fan there will be two more pricer editions. The first of which includes additional slipcovers with artwork from Devon Whitehead, eight posters, and a retro prism sticker of Chucky and Tiffany. This edition will be $150. However, if you want even more, the final most expensive package includes both slipcovers for each film, the prism sticker, an enamel pin set, trading cards, and eight posters. This pricey edition will be $223.98. The special features for the films are yet to be announced, but Seed, Curse, and Cult of Chucky will include both their rated and unrated cuts.

The Legacy of the Chucky Sequels

While the Chucky franchise is one of the most popular among the horror community, the later sequels have been hit-and-miss. Bride of Chucky started a new era for the series, smartly dropping the Child’s Play name to focus on the red-headed toy of death himself. This fourth film introduced Chucky’s most popular side character Tiffany Valentine who has been played by the incredible Jennifer Tilly for the last 25 years. Chucky’s crazed ex would lean the series more towards horror comedy which worked for Bride but went way too much into that new perspective for Seed. This was the first direct-to-DVD outing for the series which let creator and first-time director Don Mancini run wild with the universe. This led to Chucky and Tiffany having their own doll child named Glen/Glenda who was ahead of their time in terms of LGBTQ+ representation in film. That has been Seed’s most treasured aspect, but the film overall was a bit too much for most audiences to latch onto.

Image via Rogue Pictures

RELATED: 'Living with Chucky' Review: ‘Child’s Play’ Documentary Is a Thoughtful Exploration of Found Family

This brings us to the latest two films in the series that went back to basics. Curse acted like a fun gothic haunted house thriller while Cult was this disturbing madhouse story in the vein of One Flew the Cuckoo's Nest. A version of Chucky would return to the big screen in MGM’s 2019 Child’s Play remake, but again, it was too far removed from the original series to gain any traction despite decent reviews. This would let Chucky make a comeback in grand fashion in his Syfy series which will be returning for its third season later this year. The series thus far has been the perfect marriage between the original horror style of Child’s Play and the more comedic style of Bride.

When Will the Chucky 4K Editions Be Released?

Bride, Seed, Curse, and Cult of Chucky are releasing on 4K on July 25, 2023. You pre-order all three editions on Scream Factory’s Website. Until horror fans can start their Chucky marathon, you can view the trailer for Bride of Chucky down below.