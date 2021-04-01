Don Mancini, the creator of the Child’s Play franchise, confirmed on Twitter the filming on Chucky starts today, and that the show will premiere this fall on the USA Network and Syfy. Mancini came forward with the news after actor Devon Sawa tweeted about his first day with the killer doll, a message many fans thought to be an April Fool’s joke.

Sawa posted a promotional image from Chucky with the caption: “Day one for me on this show with the little fella.” Since today is April Fool’s Day, every exciting news should be taken with a grain of salt, and that’s exactly what fans did. It would take a tweet from Mancini itself to confirm the news are real and the killer doll will soon be back in our lives.

Mancini’s original tweet reads: “This is no April Fools’ joke. #CHUCKY the series is officially in production and coming to USA Network and SYFY this fall.” This is not only a confirmation that Chucky indeed began filming today, but it also gives us a release window for the new series.

Sawa will play a new unannounced character on Chucky, but we’ll also have a lot of familiar faces and voices around. Brad Dourif will come back to voice the killer doll, while his daughter, Fiona Dourif, will play Nica Pierce. Jennifer Tilly will also return as Tiffany Valentine, Chucky’s Bride, and the cast of Chucky also includes Zackary Arthur, Teo Brione, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson.

So far, the Child's Play franchise has had eight films, the most recent of which was 2019's reboot Child's Play. But bringing Chucky to television means we can see even more of this terrifying toy each week! According to Mancini, Chucky will be haunting us this fall when the series premieres on the USA Network and Syfy.

