SYFY Orders ‘Chucky’ Series; Franchise Creator Don Mancini to Write & Direct Pilot

SYFY announced over the weekend they had ordered a new TV series, Chucky, based on the Child’s Play horror movie franchise. Created by screenwriter Don Mancini, the first Child’s Play movie arrived in theaters in 1998 and told the story of a young boy who discovers his adorable overall-clad doll is actually a sentient sociopath. The first Child’s Play movie sparked a cult fave franchise with six sequels made from 1990 to 2017.

In a press release from SYFY, Chucky is about “a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.” As far as we can tell from the description, the TV series will be yet another sequel-like installment to the original franchise but may not have connections to the 2019 reboot starring Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry.

Mancini is returning to the franchise he created with Chucky, where he will serve as an executive producer and showrunner. He will also write and direct the pilot, although details on the filming start date have yet to be announced. Additionally, David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Frailty), Nick Antosca (SYFY’s Channel Zero), and Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks) will serve as executive producers. Other details about the Chucky series, including whether any familiar franchise faces like Chucky voice actor Brad Dourif or Bride of Chucky star Jennifer Tilly will appear, have yet to be announced.

“The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years,” Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks for USA & SYFY, said in a statement. “The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years. We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new SYFY series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”

Chucky is coming to SYFY but we’ll keep you posted on the official premiere date when it’s announced. For more, check out our round-up of the best horror movies to stream on Hulu right now.