Devon Sawa is here to reveal the deep, dark, and ghastly secrets behind Chucky’s Season 3 comeback in a behind-the-scenes tour. Plenty of blood awaits you on this one-of-a-kind journey alongside the actor, who’s returned from the dead more times than the seemingly immortal killer doll. Specifically, serving as a deep dive into all things the third season’s fifth episode of Syfy and USA Network’s hit series, Sawa is joined on his rundown by two of the three teenage trio members, Zackary Arthur and Bjorgvin Arnarson.

Recapping what was learned about the fate of Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) in the episode titled, “Death Becomes Her,” Arthur and Arnarson chat about their characters’ interaction with Dr. Rosen (Richard Waugh). The voodoo doctor previously saw Chucky, who - for the first time since transferring his soul into a Good Guy Doll back in 1988 - is facing the very real possibility that his time in the mortal coil is coming to an end. Annoyed by his two young visitors, Dr. Rosen explains that while yes, Chucky is dying, his spirit will now go to a different realm - information that throws our young heroes for a loop.

Next up, it’s Sawa’s turn to showcase perhaps the most gruesome death we’ve seen so far this season - and maybe in the production’s history. Playing President Collins (the fourth character he’s appeared as since the TV show debuted in 2021), Sawa met his end yet again in last week’s episode. Going out in a particularly brutal way, Chucky went all out during his attack on the leader of the U.S., complete with a stomach-churning eye-gouging scene. Revealing his favorite death so far, Sawa shows off the show’s dedicated team of make-up artists and prosthetic masters who help make the big kills as realistic as possible.

The Puppet Team Isn’t Playing Around

In case you missed our interview with Chucky executive producer, Alex Hedlund, the clip may be the first time that you’re learning about the incredibly talented and impressive team of puppeteers behind the show’s dolls. In the sneak peek, viewers can see what the post-production editing team takes out - the group bringing the killer doll to menacing life. Dressed in their green screen best, the puppeteers effortlessly control the doll, working as a hive mind to deliver complete excellence in the most grisly death Sawa has ever faced on the show.

You can check out the spine-chilling set tour below and head to Peacock to catch up on all available episodes of Chucky.

