It’s been a really tough time to be a Chucky fan lately. Despite the fact that this killer doll remains one of the most popular slasher franchises around, Syfy and Universal canceled Chucky’s self-titled cult series late last month. However, while that haunting decision isn’t getting overruled anytime soon, you can’t keep a Good Guy down for long as Chucky’s getting a pair of new Funko Pops.

To help the mourning process, Entertainment Earth has debuted their exclusive franchise Pops based on the 1998 horror comedy and the fourth entry in the series, Bride of Chucky. The figures are of Chucky and his on-and-off again lover, Tiffany Valentine. The latter of which has been played by the always lovable Jennifer Tilly for over 25 years. These are the same molds of the couple that were used for figures released a couple of years ago, with Chucky wielding an ax and Tiffany carrying a knife, but this particular set this time around is covered in blood. It would bring a tear to even our favorite demonically possessed doll. The figures will be $14.99 USD each. They join a long line of Chucky Funko Pops, which recently included a glass-shattering movie moment from Bride of Chucky.

This Killer Doll Always Comes Back!

While the news of Chucky’s cancellation is still fresh enough to sting, fans can take some solace knowing the series saved the franchise. After a couple direct-to-video sequels and a remake of the original Child’s Play in 2019, the Chucky brand was at an all-time low. That was until creator Don Mancini cranked up every beloved element of the franchise to a bloody 11 for the 2021 series. Not only did it return the franchise to its classic slasher roots with some ground-breaking kills for network television, it was the perfect blend of Chucky's humble horror beginnings and his more modern comedic take which was first established in Bride of Chucky. Throughout the course of its three-season run, Chucky took so many jaw-dropping risks. This would pertain to both the established lore and our new-favorite “Final Trio” of Jake, Devon and Lexy. It was an absolute love-letter to the franchise, while also taking its great LGBTQ+ themes to new refreshing heights. Also, even though the series is over, Mancini revealed earlier this year that a new Chucky film was in development.

Where Can You Stream ‘Chucky’?

All three seasons of Chucky are currently streaming on Peacock, while Bride of Chucky is slashing its way through the charts on Netflix. Before your next Chucky binge, you can pre-order Chucky and Tiffany’s blood-covered Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website. The deadly duo will be released in December 2024.

Bride of Chucky When an ex-girlfriend of the notorious killer doll Chucky resurrects him, their reunion leads to a macabre road trip filled with carnage. The duo, now joined by Tiffany, Chucky's equally murderous love interest, embarks on a twisted journey of mayhem, blending horror with dark humor in a satirical take on the slasher genre​. Release Date October 16, 1998 Director Ronny Yu Cast Brad Dourif , Jennifer Tilly , Katherine Heigl , Nick Stabile , John Ritter , Alexis Arquette , Gordon Michael Woolvett Runtime 89 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Don Mancini Budget $25 Million Distributor(s) Universal Pictures prequel(s) Child's Play 3 , Child's Play 2 , Child's Play Expand

