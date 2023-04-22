There are so many fan-favorite horror franchises that are more popular than ever thanks to new movies and killer revivals. However, while Ghostface and Michael Myers have been stalking the big screen, one series that took its blood-soaked skills to television has been Chucky. Since 2021 the famous serial killer doll has reminded horror fans of his glorious power with his ultra popular Syfy series.The series is returning for its third season later this year and now Mattel has added both Chucky and his toxic ex Tiffany Valentine to their Monster High line-up.

The two new dolls were teased on Mattel’s Instagram just showing the killer duo’s backsides and a glimpse of their deadly eyes, but that’s enough to get any Chucky fan excited. There's even a Bride of Frankenstein Easter egg which Tiffany's debut film was inspired by. The Monster High dolls have been one of the most popular lines for the famous toy company and depict the daughters of classic monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Wolf Man. However, in recent years the monstrous line have done dolls based on The Shining, It, Beetlejuice, Gremlins 2, and Elvira. Chucky and Tiffany, based on their appearance in Bride of Chucky, will now be a part of this “Skullector” limited-edition subseries.

The Legacy of Chucky

Chucky, played by genre legend Brad Dourif, quickly became a horror icon when Child’s Play debuted in 1988. While the original film played more like a paranoid thriller mixed with your traditional slasher, each passing sequel became more comedic and self-aware. That only made Chucky’s blood-soaked madness that much more enjoyable. However, it wasn’t until the franchise’s forth film Bride of Chucky where it became a complete horror comedy. This entry changed the genre game by giving Chucky an equally crazed ex name Tiffany played by the always wonderful Jennifer Tilly. This romantic killing spree broke the glass ceiling and, although most of Chucky’s cinematic murders went direct-to-DVD after this entry, the Chucky series has put the spotlight back on this insane doll in a major way. In the first two seasons, Chucky has expanded upon this terrifying universe in some creatively deranged ways while finding the perfect middle ground between Child’s Play’s straight horror offering and Bride of Chucky’s heightened comedic antics.

RELATED: 'Living with Chucky' Review: ‘Child’s Play’ Documentary Is a Thoughtful Exploration of Found Family

The series also has further explored the franchise’s staple LGBTQ+ themes. Chucky as a franchise has been a trailblazer in meaningful representation for almost three decades now and these Monster High dolls are playing off that perfectly. Chucky, with long flowing red locks to match, and Tiffany are living out their best blood-red lesbian fantasy. That’s something that’ll surely put a smile on many fans’ faces.

When do Chucky’s Monster High Dolls Release?

The Chucky and Tiffany Monster High dolls release on Monday, May 1, 2023. Until then, you can view the teaser images below. Chucky Season 1 is also currently streaming on Peacock.