Back in 1998, the fourth installment of the Child’s Play franchise, Bride of Chucky, hit the scene and promptly changed the franchise forever. The film saw the introduction of Tiffany Valentine, played by the ever-enchanting Jennifer Tilly, who quickly became a fan-favorite character and solidified her stance as an iconic face in the horror genre. Naturally, Tilly’s return as the character in the Chucky TV adaptation was much anticipated and has been extremely well received, with her even landing her own bottle episode in Season 2. With how beloved of a character Tiffany Valentine is and how masterfully Tilly shines in her scenes, it’s far past due that she gets her turn in the spotlight.

Tiffany Is a Scene-Stealer

Tiffany has always been a magnetic character. From her very first appearance in the franchise, she held her own incredibly well, which isn't always easy in a long-established series. Tilly’s natural charisma shines bright in Tiffany and thus creates the perfect counterpart to Chucky (Brad Dourif). Her role in the TV series was already great on its own, but in the fourth episode of the show’s second season, titled “Death on Denial,” audiences were treated to a Tiffany-centric episode that was pure meta-brilliance. The episode focuses solely on Tiffany/Jennifer, and we watch as she humorously tries to keep her murderous identity from being discovered by way of an impromptu murder mystery party. This is a franchise that has always leaned into the campiness and excels well in it. This episode was no exception since among the guests are Tilly’s real-life friends Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano (who starred alongside Tilly in Bound), Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke, and her sister Meg Tilly.

Tilly delivers a stellar performance in the episode, one that’s so good the lack of the titular Chucky wasn’t all that noticeable. It leaves one to ponder: would a Tiffany-centric spin-off series work? It certainly seems like it could. It’s proven here that she can very easily hold her own, and while the episode may not explicitly be stated as a backdoor pilot, the waters were certainly tested. There does seem to be enough content and craving for the character to keep viewers interested and be further built upon. With her character arc in the TV series alone, we’ve seen even more sides to the character that shows she’s just as able to evolve and entertain as her titular counterpart. Naturally, a spin-off could expand upon her character and give viewers the Tiffany Valentine content they've craved for years.

Tiffany Valentine Is an Overdue Icon

The beauty of Tiffany’s character is how layered she is. At her very core she just seems like a campy, murderous doll, much like Chucky is, but there’s so much lore and depth that has been sprinkled in throughout multiple films and Chucky’s two seasons that proves there’s much more to her than that. And in this time when sequels, remakes and spin-offs are a staple in film and television, it’s baffling that a character as iconic as Tiffany has yet to have her moment. Sure, Chucky is always going to be the face of this franchise, but given how much of a fan base there is for Tiffany, it’s surprising that it’s taken this long for her to have a solo moment.

If there’s one thing the show has taught us it’s that Jennifer Tilly can seamlessly slip into the character of Tiffany. So much so, it feels as if no time passed at all. It's a testament to her talent and her own love for the character, and given the success of Chucky, a Tiffany series could be exactly what the horror genre needs. She's yet to be explored in depth, and given the snippets we do know about her life there’s so much to play around with.

Any Valentine Will Do

With Tiffany back in action in Chucky, there are plenty of doors open for what a spin-off series could focus on. Most notably there’s the Nica storyline, and while we have seen or heard snippets of it, it would be interesting to see just exactly how their story played out between Cult of Chucky and the TV series. The chemistry between Jennifer Tilly and Fiona Dourif is stellar and their dynamic throughout both the films and TV would be an intriguing exploration.

But there’s also another approach that could be just as intriguing, and it’s something that has been played out within Season 1 of Chucky: Tiffany’s backstory. We’ve seen her and Chucky committing crimes together through small vignettes in the season, but there’s little we know about Tiffany herself before her time in the franchise. While this approach would likely lack much of Jennifer Tilly’s presence, it would be such a fun story to explore. How exactly did she get tangled up with Chucky in the first place? Did she always have her murderous tendencies? She’s such a fascinating character and delving into her backstory would be such a rich experience.

Or perhaps a combined spin-off of Tiffany raising Glen and Glenda while trying to hide her true identity and villainous habits? Glen and Glenda were such an exciting addition to Chucky’s second season, and the strain between them and Tiffany/Jennifer is very prominent. Given their genes, and Tiff’s insistence on being a picture-perfect mother, a series focusing on that family dynamic would be well worth a watch. (Besides, Glen and Glenda’s time on the show was limited and that’s just a shame.)

There are so many directions that a Tiffany Valentine spin-off could go, and while it’s not something that seems to be in the works at the moment, perhaps the pitch will be made one day. Even if it isn’t, the franchise has graced us with multiple Tiffany/Tilly appearances throughout, so there’s never going to be a shortage of content — but she does deserve to have her moment in the spotlight. After all, Tiffany’s one wish was to be Jennifer Tilly, and now that she is, she should get to take full advantage of that.