Syfy has released a new teaser for Chucky, the upcoming TV show centered around the killer doll from the Child's Play movies. In addition to the teaser, the show has recently announced several new cast members who will be joining the anticipated series.

The new teaser, posted to Syfy’s official Twitter account, shows the Chucky doll being built piece by piece. To remind us the killer doll will soon be back into our lives, we also get to hear Brad Dourif iconic Chucky voice telling us, “I always come back!”. It’s a small teaser, but after so long in limbo, it is great to be reminded that Chucky has finally started filming, and will soon be haunting our televisions.

With new cast members confirmed for the series, we also get to new glimpses of the show’s plot. Lexa Doig, who played Talia al Ghul in Arrow, will be playing Bree Webber, wife of Logan (Devon Sawa). According to the official character description, Doig will play a woman who’s held to an unrealistic standard both by herself and by her husband, which leads her to keep a dark secret from her family. Barbara Alyn Woods (One Tree Hill) also joins the cast playing Mayor Michelle Cross, whose daughter Lexy in the show is played by her real-life daughter, Alyvia Alyn Lind.

Chucky is produced by Don Mancini, the original creator of Child’s Play, and will take place after the seven main movies of the franchise. Mancini is also writing all ten episodes of Chucky, and is set to direct at least the first episode, titled “Death by Misadventure“. Mancini wrote every Child’s Play movie, with the exception of the 2019’s reboot.

Chucky premieres this fall on Syfy and the USA Network. Check out the new teaser and synopsis below:

“After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

