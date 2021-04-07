If the cast of Chucky is a sign of what to expect from the series, we’re in for a treat. SYFY has revealed that Alex Vincent and Christine Elise McCarthy will return to the Child’s Play franchise. If the names sound familiar, that’s because Vincent played Andy, the original child tormented by the killer puppet in the first movie, while McCarthy was introduced in the second film as Andy’s foster sister Kyle.

This will be the fifth time Vincent will be part of a Child’s Play production. Andy was chased by Chucky in the first two movies of the franchise, and the adult version of the character would come back for a post-credits scene of Curse of Chucky, the sixth film of the franchise, that went straight to video after the box office failure of the fifth installment, Seed of Chucky. Andy would last be seen in Cult of Chucky, the seventh and last movie of the franchise, which also marked the return of McCarthy’s character, only featured before in Child’s Play 2.

Don Mancini, the creator of the Child’s Play, is using the TV show as an opportunity to keep his vision for the franchise alive, by mixing both new characters and fan-favorite faces. Brad Dourif, the iconic voice of Chucky, is going to be back as the titular character, while his daughter, Fiona Dourif, is also part of the production after giving life to Nica Pierce in the two last movies of the franchise. Jennifer Tilly is also coming back as Tiffany Valentine, Chucky’s bride.

Chucky will be a direct sequel of the last film of the franchise, Cult of Chucky, so it makes sense to have a lot of recurring characters bringing back their talent. However, now that the show is officially shooting, we get exciting news more frequently, building up the hype for when Chucky finally becomes available.

The first episode of the show, “Death by Misadventure”, is written and directed by Mancini, and is set to premiere this fall on Syfy and the USA Network.

