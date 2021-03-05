The Chucky TV show from Child's Play creator Don Mancini and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca is finally gearing up to start shooting, and Devon Sawa (Final Destination) has booked a major role on the USA Network/Syfy series, Collider has exclusively learned.

Sources say that Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN15) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless) will play the four young leads.

Reports from last year indicated that Brad Dourif would reprise his role as the voice of Chucky, and that Jennifer Tilly would also be involved in the series. She played Tiffany Valentine in Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky.

The series begins when a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies -- and allies -- from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. That's right... we're going to see Charles Lee Ray as a little boy!

Series creator Mancini will write Chucky and direct the first episode in addition to serving as showrunner. He and Antosca will also executive produce the series with Child's Play franchise producer David Kirschner and Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks). Produced by UCP, the series was originally slated to start production last fall in Toronto, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

USA/Syfy released a teaser trailer for Chucky last year that was very well received by fans of the franchise. The series was expected to air later this year, and should still be able to make that timeline, though it's possible the pandemic delays will bump its debut to 2022.

Sawa is a former child star whose notable genre credits include Final Destination, Idle Hands, the John Travolta thriller The Fanatic, and most recently, the twisted indie Hunter Hunter, which featured an unforgettable denouement. His other credits include the cult film SLC Punk!, the TV series Nikita, and the mid-'90s movies Little Giants, Now and Then, and Casper, in which he played the title character onscreen. He's represented by the Gersh Agency and Artists First.

