The Chucky TV show from Child's Play creator Don Mancini and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca is finally gearing up to start shooting, and Devon Sawa (Final Destination) has booked a major role on the USA Network/Syfy series, Collider has exclusively learned.

Sources say that Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN15) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless) will play the four young leads.

Reports from last year indicated that Brad Dourif would reprise his role as the voice of Chucky, and that Jennifer Tilly would also be involved in the series. She played Tiffany Valentine in Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky.

chucky-tv-series-syfy-brad-dourif
Image via MGM

RELATED: 'Chucky' Series Teaser Offers a First Look at Syfy's New Take on the Franchise

The series begins when a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies -- and allies -- from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. That's right... we're going to see Charles Lee Ray as a little boy!

Series creator Mancini will write Chucky and direct the first episode in addition to serving as showrunner. He and Antosca will also executive produce the series with Child's Play franchise producer David Kirschner and Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks). Produced by UCP, the series was originally slated to start production last fall in Toronto, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

USA/Syfy released a teaser trailer for Chucky last year that was very well received by fans of the franchise. The series was expected to air later this year, and should still be able to make that timeline, though it's possible the pandemic delays will bump its debut to 2022.

Sawa is a former child star whose notable genre credits include Final Destination, Idle Hands, the John Travolta thriller The Fanatic, and most recently, the twisted indie Hunter Hunter, which featured an unforgettable denouement. His other credits include the cult film SLC Punk!, the TV series Nikita, and the mid-'90s movies Little Giants, Now and Then, and Casper, in which he played the title character onscreen. He's represented by the Gersh Agency and Artists First.

KEEP READING: Don Mancini Breaks Down That Crazy 'Cult of Chucky' Ending

how-the-mcu-was-made-the-avengers
How the MCU Was Made: ‘Marvel’s The Avengers’, Recasting Hulk, and How That Thanos Scene Happened

From recasting Hulk to hiring Joss Whedon, here's how one of the biggest films of the 21st century was created.
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1536 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider