Original Child's Play creator Don Mancini has announced via his official Twitter page that his new show, Chucky, has officially wrapped filming. The series began filming in Toronto, Canada on March 29 and just wrapped today. Chucky will serve as a direct sequel to Mancini's seventh film in the Child's Play franchise, Cult of Chucky, and will consist of eight episodes. Mancini is writing every episode and directing the first. The pilot is set to premiere on October 12 on both SYFY and USA Network.

Chucky will see the titular doll being sold at a suburban yard sale, and after being picked up, a trail of blood will quickly follow behind him. The series seems to follow several different characters, including recurring faces to the Child's Play franchise, as well as brand new ones.

The lead character is said to be a young LGBTQ teen who faces bullying at school before Chucky falls into his life. Mancini seems very excited to complete filming on the show, calling it a "momentous occasion." Mancini has been involved with every Child's Play installment besides the 2019 remake, including writing the screenplay of all seven films in the original franchise. Mancini made his directorial debut in 2004 with Seed of Chucky before helming both Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Chucky Comes to Life in New Teaser for Upcoming ‘Chucky’ Series

Mancini is not the only major figure of the franchise to return for this new series. Brad Dourif, who voiced Chucky in every film excluding the recent remake, will once again lend his voice to the infamous killer Good Guy doll in Chucky. Other returning cast members who will appear as series regulars include Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, and Christine Elise McCarthy as Kyle. Jennifer Tilly will also be appearing in the show in a recurring capacity as Tiffany Valentine, the long-time girlfriend of Charles Lee Ray. Filling out the rest of the cast is Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Devon Sawa Lexa Doig, Barbara Alyn Woods.

A trailer for the upcoming series was released late last month and depicted the show going back to the roots of the franchise. Since Mancini is returning and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca is serving as an executive producer, it seems likely that this show will be as equally unsettling as it is gory. Fans should expect another trailer or two before the series premieres this October, just in time for Halloween. From the sounds of it, this may be the horror event of the year, especially for movie buffs who remember the release of the very first Child's Play.

Chucky will premiere October 12 on SYFY and USA Network. Check out Mancini's tweet below:

KEEP READING: Syfy Celebrates Harry Potter’s Birthday and National Doll Day with ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Chucky’ Marathons This Weekend

Share Share Tweet Email

Andre Braugher Joins Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said' as NY Times Editor Dean Baquet Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan and Patricia Clarkson will star in Universal's journalism drama.

Read Next