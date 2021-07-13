USA Network and SYFY will reveal the first trailer of the long-awaited Chucky series at 2021's Comic-Con@Home. The trailer will be part of a panel honoring the Child’s Play franchise and will bring never-before-seen interviews with series creator Don Mancini and many recurring cast members from the franchise.

We don’t know much about Chucky’s plot, but the series will be part of the same continuity of the Child’s Play movies, set after all seven installments written by Mancini. The world premiere of the trailer will show us how the killer puppet will get back to our lives and exactly how the series will bring back so many characters from the entire Child’s Play franchise. Since Chucky started filming last April, we’ve learned that Alex Vincent will be back as Andy, the original child tormented by the killer puppet in the first movie, and Christine Elise McCarthy will reprise her role as Andy’s foster-sister. In addition, Brad Dourif will come back to voice Chucky, while his daughter, Fiona Dourif, is expected to play Nica Pierce. Jennifer Tilly will also return as Tiffany Valentine, Chucky’s Bride.

Chucky is being produced by Mancini, who’s also writing all ten episodes of Season 1, and is set to direct at least the first episode, titled “Death by Misadventure”. The new cast members for the Chucky series include Zackary Arthur, Lexa Doig, Devon Sawa, Barbara Alyn Woods, Teo Brione, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson.

Chucky is set to premiere this fall on SYFY and the USA Network. The world premiere of the series trailer should give us a precise release date. The special Comi-Con@Home Chucky panel will go live on July 25, 5 p.m. ET.

Here’s the official summary for USA’s and SYFY’s Chucky conference:

USA & SYFY present an exclusive featurette that celebrates the 30+ year legacy of the Child’s Play franchise and iconic character, Chucky, with never-before-seen interviews with franchise creator Don Mancini and fan favorites Brad Dourif (Chucky), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany), Fiona Dourif (Nica), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise (Kyle). Fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look and world premiere exclusive trailer of the highly anticipated Chucky series coming to USA & SYFY this fall, which will welcome Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Casper) and Lexa Doig (Arrow, Stargate: SG1) to the franchise as well as Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones. Get ready to play!

