SYFY and USA Networks have released the first full trailer for the upcoming Chucky TV series, which hails from series creator Don Mancini and reintroduces the titular serial killer doll to terrorize a whole new generation. The trailer was officially given its world premiere as part of the show's Comic-Con@Home panel today, revolving around the 30+ year legacy of the Child's Play franchise and featuring never-before-seen interviews with Mancini and many fan-favorite cast members. The series will premiere on SYFY and USA on October 12.

In a previous interview with EW, Mancini revealed that the story will revolve around "a 14-year-old gay boy who's bullied and sort of lost after the recent death of his mother." The character, played by Zackary Arthur, is "a young artist [making] sculptures with doll parts. He finds Chucky at a yard sale and buys him, but it turns out that he gets much more than he bargained for."

Chucky's cast will consist of many longstanding members of the franchise as well as some newcomers. Alex Vincent returns as Andy, the original child tormented by the killer puppet in the first Child's Play movie, and Christine Elise will also reprise her role as Andy’s foster sister Kyle. In addition, Brad Dourif will be back in the voice of Chucky, while his daughter, Fiona Dourif, will return once again as Nica Pierce. Jennifer Tilly will also return as Tiffany Valentine, Chucky’s bride. In addition to Arthur, the new cast members for the Chucky series include Lexa Doig, Devon Sawa, Barbara Alyn Woods, Teo Brione, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson. Mancini will write all ten episodes of Season 1, and is set to direct at least the first episode, which is titled "Death by Misadventure."

Chucky will premiere October 12 on SYFY and USA Network. Watch the first full trailer below:

