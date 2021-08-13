There’s no better day to promote a horror series than Friday the 13th, and SYFY decided to tease fans of the Child's Play horror franchise with a message from Chucky himself about his upcoming TV show. It is, of course, as creepy as you would expect.

The first trailer for the Chucky series was released back in July, and franchise creator Don Mancini revealed that many of the familiar faces from previous Child’s Play and Chucky movies will come back and participate in the series, including Alex Vincent, Christine Elise McCarthy, Fiona Dourif, and Jennifer Tilly. In the new teaser posted by SYFY, Chucky (played by longtime voice actor Brad Dourif) speaks directly to the camera as he begs for his power once again and promises to kill whoever’s watching, while a narrator adds that Chucky is an evil too great for just one network, referencing the fact that the series will premiere both on SYFY and USA.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mancini talked about the look of the Chucky doll that the TV series team decided to use as inspiration for the new story:

"Over the years, I've heard that the consensus fan favorite among all the movies is ‘Child's Play 2’. I think one of the reasons for that is how Chucky looked in that movie […] Our goal with the series was to bring Chucky's look precisely back to that. Tony Gardner and Peter Chevako (special effects artists responsible for creating the show's puppets) have done a great job. I think fans are really going to love that."

Chucky first appeared in 1998’s Child’s Play, and since then has terrorized both kids and adults on and off-screen for a good number of installments. So far, there have been eight Chucky movies, swinging from horror into campy dark comedy over the years before going back to its terrifying roots in the 2019 reboot, which featured Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky.

The TV series, which hails from Mancini is set to premiere next October 12 on both SYFY and USA Network and will return to the main continuity of movies, tying in directly with 2017’s Cult of Chucky. You can watch Chucky's eerie message below:

