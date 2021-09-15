SYFY has released a new featurette revealing a whole lot more of what fans can expect when Chucky premieres next month. The upcoming TV show, which hails from original franchise creator Don Mancini, is a joint venture between SYFY and USA, and the series will be airing on both networks.

By now, almost everybody is familiar with the Chucky movies. The franchise is a strong enough cultural phenomenon that if the original Child's Play films didn't scare the crap out of you as a small child, you're probably aware that Chucky is a mischievous little "Good Guy" doll who comes to life and brutally murders any humans who cross his path. The show, which premieres next month, is going to stay true to its old tropes — but Mancini is also promising so much more.

Mancini plans to use Chucky as a metaphor for bullying because, in his words, "Chucky is the perfect bully" due to his dubious nature. The showrunner decided to use teenagers to tell the narrative not just because of the bullying theme, but also because he wants to delve into the emotional potential of the Chucky narrative. "People will laugh and they will scream in the ways that they expect, but I also hope to make people cry," he explains, before segueing into mentioning the gay teen romance that he promises will add emotional depth and relatability to the first season.

Brad Dourif will reprise his voice role as the infamous killer Good Guy doll in Chucky. Other returning franchise cast members who will appear as series regulars include Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, and Christine Elise McCarthy as Kyle. Jennifer Tilly will also be appearing in the show as Tiffany Valentine, on-again off-again girlfriend of Charles Lee Ray. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, and Barbara Alyn Woods.

Chucky premieres October 12 at 10 p.m. ET on the SYFY and USA networks. Check out the Season 1 featurette below:

