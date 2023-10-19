The Big Picture The main characters in Chucky are well-crafted and engaging, making them easy to root for and invest in.

Having older kids as the main characters in the show was a smart decision, allowing for more character development and complex storylines.

The TV format of Chucky allows for deeper exploration of characters and narratives that a movie couldn't achieve, adding depth to the franchise.

It’s no secret by now that Chucky is an exceptional show. Moving a big-screen franchise to the small screen can be a make-or-break situation. Thankfully, in the case of Chucky, it seemed to only do it favors. Many things contribute to Chucky’s success as a television series, it brilliantly captures the humor and overall vibes of the films, and even brings back fan-favorite characters. But what really elevates Chucky is the show's main protagonists, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson). Unfortunately, introducing new characters to such a beloved franchise doesn’t always go over well, but from the very beginning of the show, there was something that just worked about this particular group of kids.

‘Chucky’ Works Because Of Its Main Characters

It’s a plain fact that if you don’t like the main character you’re not going to enjoy the show all that much. Lucky for us, Chucky managed to craft a pretty phenomenal group of characters. Jake is our main guy from the start, he’s the one we first connect to. We feel for him, we worry about him, and we spend the most time with him. Then there’s the budding romance between him and Devon that easily sweeps us up. It’s young love, pure and sweet, you can’t not love them! And then there’s Lexy, who is first introduced as the mean girl, a minor antagonist at times, who eventually teams up with Jake to take Chucky (Brad Dourif) down.

The build-up to this team is gradual; but when it finally comes together, it feels natural, and these kids are really fun to watch together. The characters carried over to Season 2, and now Season 3, and they’ve yet to grow tiresome — an impressive feat considering these are young teenagers who could very easily become annoying. Instead, they’re constantly developing as characters, going through the ups and downs of life, from school troubles, family issues, and the ever-pressing issue of a killer doll trying to murder them at all times. Having original and beloved cast members come back is definitely a huge selling point of the show, but the kids really do shine in their own right.

The Ages of the Main Characters of 'Chucky' Are Perfect for the Show

As great a protagonist as Andy (Alex Vincent) was in Child’s Play and Child’s Play 2, having an older group of kids lead the show was a really good decision. Having such a young character, like Andy, be the driving force of the story works for the movies. You only have to fill about two hours, there isn’t a ton of room for character development, nor is it really needed. But when it comes to TV you have to have interesting and dynamic people to root for. A child as young as Andy leading the TV series just wouldn’t work on the same level. We need characters that are old enough to carry out a full storyline, and realistically do so without constant parental supervision.

On the flip side though, if you have kids that are too much older they might not logically believe in the whole possessed doll thing, and that would pretty much foil the entire show. And really, who wants to watch a show led by some moody teenagers? Didn’t we already do that in Bride of Chucky? Setting the show in a middle school, with characters who are just on the cusp of teenagehood, is the sweet spot. They’re old enough to do their own thing and lead their own lives without the need for constant parental supervision. But they’re also young enough to be naive and susceptible to Chucky. As we see throughout the show, these characters are easily manipulated by the doll, but they’re also able to fight for themselves and fend him off. Look at someone like Caroline (Carina Battrick), Lexy’s sister, who is so young and easily influenced by Chucky that she's unable to see that he’s bad. There's still a great balance of ages in the series; from the young kids like Caroline to the older group of kids, to the adults who vary on whether they believe the kids or not, it’s a multi-perspective we haven’t often got in the movies.

The TV Format Allows for More Character Development

Since Chucky is a multi-season series, we get to grow with these characters, allowing for a more in-depth narrative. These aren’t one-note characters, and we get to see them change as people and grow into their personalities. For instance, when we first met Jake he was so shy and guarded, but now in Season 3, he’s far more outgoing, and has a boyfriend who he loves and who loves him, and he isn’t afraid to speak his mind. And there’s Lexy, who perhaps has changed the most. She started out as a shallow mean girl but has gone through so much and it’s changed her as a character. In Season 2, we saw her struggle with drugs due to the trauma of her experience with Chucky, and in Season 3 she’s not only reeling from the loss of her parents but also desperately searching for her missing sister. She’s completely different from the Lexy we met in the pilot episode — all of these characters are.

The development in characters and story are things that a movie just can’t always explore. Sure, Chucky is a franchise, so the story can continue, but a TV series is far more fitting for this narrative. Chucky works great as both a movie series and a TV series, but if you’re looking for some added depth on top of the camp and gore that’s so synonymous with the slasher series, the TV show more than delivers.