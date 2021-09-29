A possessed kid doll with killer instincts never forgets its first kill… and neither do we. As Season 1 of the Chucky series comes closer, it’s time to get some new footage just in time for Halloween month. Today, SYFY released a clip that reveals who will be Chucky’s first victim in the series.

Should the doll’s “technique” to carry out its first kill be any indication, we’re looking into an even more sadistic version of the Good Guy doll. Much like the film series Child's Play, the show will follow the psychopath doll as it makes new victims.

The scene takes place in a classroom with Jake Webber (Zackary Arthur), who is supposed to dissect a frog but reveals he’s irked by the sight of blood. The no-BS teacher, however, gives him a little nudge to do it and walks away. Luckily for Jake, his serial-killer-possessed Good Guy doll is standing right next to him. You know what happens next – you just don’t know the artistry Chucky is able to pull off in three seconds.

Image via SYFY

RELATED: 'Chucky': New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Reveals the Horror and Heartbreak in Store

In this new series, creator Don Mancini intends to use Chucky as a metaphor for bullying, the reason why he decided to place it in a high school setting. He said "people will laugh and they will scream in the ways that they expect, but I also hope to make people cry." What exactly he means by that, we’ll have to wait until mid-October to see.

Brad Dourif will reprise his voice role as Chucky. Other returning franchise cast members who will appear as series regulars include Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, and Christine Elise McCarthy as Kyle. Jennifer Tilly will also be appearing in the show as Tiffany Valentine, on-again off-again girlfriend of Charles Lee Ray. The cast will also feature Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, and Barbara Alyn Woods.

Chucky premieres on October 12 at 10 p.m. ET on both the SYFY and USA networks. Check out the frog-exterminating clip below:

KEEP READING: Every 'Child's Play' and 'Chucky' Movie in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

Share Share Tweet Email

'Bad Sport' Trailer Delves Deep Into the Criminal Side of Sports in Netflix Docuseries Episodes include 6 of the biggest crimes and controversies in sports history.

Read Next