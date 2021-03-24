If that last name rings a bell, it's because Fiona is the daughter of Brad Dourif, the voice of Chucky.

The upcoming Chucky TV show will bring back Fiona Dourif to face our favorite killer doll once more. According to Entertainment Weekly, Dourif will return to the series as Nica Pierce, the same role she played in 2013's Curse of Chucky and 2017's Cult of Chucky.

After Chucky’s fifth film — 20o4's Seed of Chucky — became a box office bomb, Don Mancini took his creation to television with two sequels to the Child’s Play franchise. The sixth feature, Curse of Chucky, introduced fans to Nica Pierce, a young woman in a wheelchair who becomes Chucky’s new target. Dourif stole fans' hearts when Nica’s survival instincts kicked in and she put up one hell of a fight against the killer doll who is apparently unkillable. Nica survived Chucky’s attack and would be back for Cult of Chucky, which ends with Chucky possessing Nica’s body and escaping an insane asylum.

Image via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

RELATED:‌ Every 'Child's Play' Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

The new TV show has been rumored since before the failed Child’s Play reboot debuted in 2019. It wasn't until recently, however, that the show became a reality and we learned more about what the show might entail. What we've learned so far is that the Chucky show will likely respect Mancini’s campy and cheesy vision for the Child’s Play universe. The new show will also serve as a direct sequel to Mancini's movies. Additionally, we know the Chucky TV show's cast will include Devon Sawa, Brad Dourif (Fiona Dourif's father), who is back as the voice of Chucky, and Jennifer Tilly, who will reprise the role of Tiffany Valentine, Chucky’s bride. Other supporting cast includes Zackary Arthur, Teo Brione, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson.

Chucky’s production was delayed following the pandemic shutdown, and that, unfortunately, means we’ll probably have to wait until 2022 to see if the killer doll returns to his old, rotten self. It's very likely to happen, since Mancini is acting as a writer and producer for the show, and is also set to direct at least the first episode. For the moment, fans of the franchise can rewatch Chucky’s teaser over and over. Here's hoping Syfy announces a release date a lot earlier than expected.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ The 50 Most Iconic Horror Villains Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ Is Coming Back to Theaters in Dolby Vision — Watch a New Trailer Now And yes, a 4K Blu-ray is also on the way.

Read Next