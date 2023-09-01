The Big Picture Chucky, the popular killer doll, will have his own pinball table in Zen Studios' upcoming game Pinball M, featuring his stitched up design from Bride of Chucky.

Chucky's children Glen and Glenda will also be featured on the table, making their first appearance since Seed of Chucky and Chucky Season 2.

Chucky's pinball table is one of two licensed tables announced so far, with more cinematic killers expected to be announced as the game's release approaches.

It’s finally September which means it’s time to start watching all your favorite horror franchises in preparation for Halloween. One of the most popular horror series around is Chucky. For 35 years our favorite killer doll has been terrorizing the big and small screens. Chucky will be returning this fall for Season 3 of his beloved TV series, but before he takes over the White House, it has been announced that Chucky will have his very own pinball table in Zen Studios upcoming Pinball M.

Titled “Chucky’s Killer Pinball”, the table will be a part of the new game’s horror-centric madness. In the short teaser fans got a glimpse of that table which featured Chucky’s stitched up design which debuted in 1998’s Bride of Chucky. However, Chucky’s not alone as his children Glen and Glenda stand side-by-side with their killer father. The pair debuted in Seed of Chucky and were last seen in Chucky Season 2. Chucky was one of two licensed tables announced thus far. The popular horror game Dead By Daylight is also getting a table, but given that this is a horror game, there’s sure to be more cinematic killers announced like Michael Myers as we get closer to its release.

While horror franchises like Friday the 13th and Texas Chainsaw Massacre have gotten many video game adaptations over the decades, Chucky has been the rare horror character that hasn’t received a video game adaption of any kind. That’s why, even if it’s just pinball, it’s great to see this murderous doll get some love in the video game space. Zen Studios are the masters of pinball video games at this point, so it’s going to be exciting to see Chucky’s full table in action.

Image via Rogue Pictures

What’s 'Chucky' Season 3 About?

Details about Season 3’s plot are still somewhat of a mystery, but its first trailer revealed that Chucky hilariously has his eyes on the US Presidency. This opens up a whole new fun environment for Chucky to play in while Season 3 will also continue to develop Tiffany and Caroline’s relationship as the latter is now the franchise’s newest killer. Chucky Season 3 premieres on the USA Network and Syfy October 4 while Pinball M featuring Chucky will be coming soon. You can watch both Season 3 and Pinball M’s trailers down below.