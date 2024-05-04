The Big Picture Brad Dourif's voice as Chucky in Child's Play was essential for setting the tone and unleashing the doll's wrathful energy.

It’s fair to say that after seven movies, and three seasons of TV, the Chucky franchise would be very different if the killer doll wasn’t voiced by Brad Dourif. Horror fans already know what can happen when an iconic monster loses its established actor. There is no Freddy Krueger without Robert Englund, even though Jackie Earle Haley infamously tried. Thanks to Child’s Play (2019), Mark Hamill gave it a shot and, despite the masterful voice actor he is, Dourif is truly the only one who can bring the red-headed plastic menace to life. But there was a point, way back at the start of the franchise, that all of this could have changed when two different actors recorded lines for Chucky.

Child's Play

A struggling single mother unknowingly gifts her son a doll imbued with a serial killer's consciousness.

The ‘Child’s Play’ Opening Let Brad Dourif Release Untamed Anger

Child’s Play (1988) opens with the police closing in on the Lakeshore Strangler, a long-haired, foul-mouthed serial killer, also known as Charles Lee Ray. Brad Dourif was always going to be in the role after he caught director Tom Holland’s eye while making the director’s Fatal Beauty (1987). As that film's villain, Holland instantly saw what Dourif could bring, explaining that the actor, “had a fiendish delight in being the bad guy.” Holland knew he wanted to build anticipation on how the killer doll would later behave, and the intro with Chucky’s human form does just that. Charles Lee Ray is shot when he staggers into a toy store, desperately looking for an escape. He screams, using his whole body to express his pain and fury. Audiences in the ‘80s had no clue what would be coming with Child’s Play, but Dourif’s wrathful energy sets the tone for the slasher.

There had been killer toys before, a notably haunting one in The Twilight Zone, but the special effects were nowhere near ready to bring a character like Chucky to life. By the late ‘80s, technology was catching up to the horror genre’s imagination and screenwriter Don Mancini didn’t miss the opportunity. When production was underway for Child’s Play, behind-the-scenes footage captured Brad Dourif engaging in rehearsals with the rest of the cast for key scenes of when the doll comes alive. Clips of this can be seen in Shudder’s Behind the Monsters, one in particular involves the rehearsal for when Karen Barclay (Catherine Hicks) learns the truth, where Dourif is kneeling on the floor to act out how Chucky berates Hicks.

From the “Chucky” episode in that Shudder series, Dourif did an interview where he explained what also helped the cast when it came time for filming. He did pre-recorded lines to help the puppeteers when they had to move the animatronic’s mouth. However, it wasn’t certain that this would be the voice of the killer doll. In post-production, Holland wanted to try a different idea for what the voice might sound like. This leads to one of the biggest shocks in the Chucky franchise that doesn’t include any of the unexpected character deaths: a well-known actress was very close to being the killer doll’s voice.

‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Child’s Play’ Almost Shared What Made Their Monsters Scary

Don Mancini explained the director’s choice in a Movieweb interview, and why it might have worked, “-- Holland’s brilliant idea was that since a woman, Mercedes McCambridge, had so successfully provided the voice of Satan in The Exorcist, then it was only logical that a woman should provide the voice of Chucky.” It might help some people sleep better at night in knowing that McCambridge’s natural voice isn’t what is heard in the 1973 horror classic. She manipulated what she sounded like. The actress Holland had in mind was someone he knew might be able to bring charm and terror, that person being Jessica Walter. Although she is now remembered for her comedic work on Arrested Development and Archer, there was a glaring reason the director of Child’s Play thought the actress would be a great option.

Jessica Walter was nominated for a Golden Globe in her first major role as an obsessed and jealous fan in Play Misty for Me (1971), a thriller that could be seen as an early attempt at what Fatal Attraction would turn into a sleek 80s blockbuster. Play Misty for Me was a star vehicle for Clint Eastwood, while also being his directorial debut, upending his Spaghetti Western image of being the lone strong man. Here, he is a disc jockey who is stalked by Walter’s Evelyn, who frequently requests the jazz song, “Misty,” making it sound like a demand he can’t refuse. She eventually becomes violent, lashing at him with a blade in the finale, leaving Eastwood a bloody mess. With this in mind, Walter entered Child’s Play to give her voice to Chucky.

But the reception for a test screening of a two-hour cut of the film that included Walter’s voice didn’t do well. “She could make the threats work,” Holland said in a Mental Floss oral history of Child’s Play, “but not the humor. So we went back to Brad.” It’s almost hard to believe the criticism Walter faced for her comedic timing; after all, she knew how to be harsh and aggressive for laughs as Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development. One can’t help but think the killer doll's attitude might have been similar to Lucille's drive-by insult, “Whore!” No one will ever know for sure, and before Dourif would return, another potential voice actor was brought in.

One Actor Who Almost Voiced Chucky Was in Another Horror Classic

Holland tried John Franklin, whose involvement would have given him another horror credit. He’s known for his role in Children of the Corn (1984), adapted from Stephen King’s short story, in which the children of a rural Nebraska town kill all the parents to please the entity, “He Who Walks Behind the Rows.” All of this is started by little Isaac (Franklin). Although he came onto Child’s Play to record the lines, a decision was made to scrap it. Holland still wanted to have Franklin in the film so his role was drastically changed to find space to keep him in.

Franklin discussed this in an interview with Broke Horror Fan: “I was hired to redub the entire movie, but when the original actor, Brad Douriff, was finally available, the director, Tom Holland, said that he still wanted me in the movie somewhere, and had me do the voice of Walkabout Chucky. That is when the young boy is watching a TV commercial for the Chucky doll. My voice was so trashed from screaming all of Brad Douriff’s incantations in the early scenes, that is why I sound quite hoarse.” The commercial Franklin is talking about appears very early in the movie, where he voices the giant Good Guy mascot that catches the attention of Andy (Alex Vincent).

The young final boy watches it as he sweetly tries to make his mom breakfast, but ends up putting burnt toast and an overflowing glass of juice on a tray. When creative conflicts arose with Child’s Play, Holland eventually left the project. During this time, producer David Kirschner brought in Don Mancini for his feedback, whose lack of experience led to him being left aside during production. The original idea of using Brad Dourif’s voice was finally decided upon as the right choice, a decision that has since gone down in movie history.

Brad Dourif’s Legacy in ‘Chucky’ Continues To Evolve

The return of Dourif in the role of the doll created one of the most famous horror icons with a lasting legacy that is still being updated. Over three decades later, Chucky’s longevity still feels rare, especially when compared to other slashers. Freddy Krueger isn’t pulling on his razor claws any time soon and it seems unlikely Englund will ever return to the makeup. Candyman had a legacy sequel, but it looks to be a one-and-done revival. Who knows what's going on with Jason and the Friday the 13th franchise at the moment? The scariest thing about Ghostface currently, is how messy and unfairly Spyglass treated Melissa Barrera.

The TV series Chucky has made the small screen a nice home for a small terror. And when it comes to Brad Dourif, Chucky might be tirelessly resurrecting himself, but Don Mancini has worked just as hard to find ways to make the slasher a role worth coming back to for the actor. Dourif’s rough vocals with Jennifer Tilly’s cooing and hyperfeminine portrayal of Tiffany Valentine are a match made in horror heaven. Dourif returned as Charles Lee Ray in Curse of Chucky, then went on to voice a variety of dolls with distinct personalities on the show, from the brainwashed Good Chucky to others.

The doll’s rapidly aging fate in Season 3 has allowed Dourif to reenter as Charles Lee Ray’s snarling and screaming ghost while making some logical sense as to why he appears older than his human death in 1988. By doing this, Mancini finally gets Dourif and Chucky the doll in a scene together. The first Child’s Play is a grittier, darker entry in the franchise — this was before the sequels realized a series about a maniacal doll might want to have some fun with its stories. Brad Dourif has stayed along for the ride, from theatrical releases to video on demand, straightforward horror to campy carnage. It’s hard to imagine what the franchise would have ended up like without Chucky’s signature voice actor, and if it would have lasted as long as it has.

