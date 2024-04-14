The Big Picture Matthew Lillard may be known as the Scream King, but Devon Sawa is making a strong case for the title.

Sawa's horror career includes iconic roles in films like Idle Hands and Final Destination, as well as the Chucky series.

Despite tough competition, Sawa picks Death from Final Destination as the ultimate foe in a battle against Chucky.

Although the title “Scream Queen” has been around for decades, used to describe popular stars like Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and Neve Campbell (Scream), “Scream King” is one that’s just started to make the rounds in Hollywood. The long-standing name in that game has been Matthew Lillard, who appeared alongside Campbell in Scream and other ‘90s horror flicks including Thirteen Ghosts, but we’re here to make sure that Devon Sawa is awarded his proper due. With numerous contributions to the genre, the actor’s first spooky scary role was in 1995’s Casper, before he’d become the face of iconic titles including Idle Hands and Final Destination.

Nowadays, Sawa can be seen on the small screen living out the horror dream in Don Mancini’s Syfy and USA Network series, Chucky. Appearing as a different character each season, no matter how many times the killer doll brutally demolishes him, Sawa keeps coming back for more — giving him total Scream King status in our eyes. During a recent interview with Collider’s Britta DeVore, Sawa chatted about the literal ghosts from his past and which one he’d like to see face off against the Good Guys doll.

Devon Sawa Picks The Deadliest Bad Guy

Close

When putting together the enemies of Sawa’s past, there are a lot of tough villains to choose from, but somehow he narrowed down the list to the Ghostly Trio from Casper, Anton’s hand from Idle Hands, and Death from Final Destination — the latter of which he admitted felt like a cop-out, but we ran with it. First and foremost, it’s worth noting that even though nearly three decades have passed since Sawa stole the hearts of young girls everywhere in Casper, he still remembers the names of his CGI foes — “Stretch, Stinkie, and Fatso.” With a sprinkling of motivation from Mancini to “Choose wisely,” Sawa went with Death from Final Destination as the winner in a battle against Chucky because it’s “the most powerful” entity on the list.

But, when it comes to who he’d personally like to see throw down with Chucky, Sawa says, “I would love to see something like Chucky battle the hand, running wild in a little house, like a hand and Chucky chasing it with a knife. That would be the ultimate battle.” Picking up what his leading man was putting down, Mancini added, “I think that’s funny.” Perhaps something for him and the rest of the creative team to toss around should the show receive its well-deserved Season 4 renewal?

It’s also worth noting that we had one more challenger up our sleeves for Sawa, Sean, his SLC Punk! character, who had an unfortunate experience with acid after 112 hits melted through his pants and sent him into an unrecoverable mental spiral to insanity. Agreeing that he would be the ultimate champion, Sawa said, “Sean the Beggar would survive them all.”

You can find out more about the second half of Chucky’s third season here in our guide, and get caught up by streaming the rest of the series now on Peacock. New episodes arrive every Wednesday.

Chucky After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Release Date October 12, 2021 Cast Brad Dourif , Alyvia Alyn Lind , Alex Vincent , Christine Elise Main Genre Horror Seasons 3

