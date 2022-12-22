Syfy has found a festive way to hold over fans of their series, Chucky, by releasing a Yule Log video inspired by the show. The video runs an hour and 10 minutes long and features brief clips from the series, which just ended its second season last month. Chucky, which airs on both Syfy and USA Network, has not yet been renewed for a third season. However, the show's devoted fanbase and critical praise may be enough for the series to continue its bloody glory. Until an official announcement is made, fans will have to enjoy the Chucky Yule Log, which is certainly better than nothing.

The Chucky Yule Log video begins with a brief clip of everyone's favorite killer doll sliding down the chimney donning a Santa hat and a chainsaw. Quickly, the video switches to an image pulled directly from the series, which shows Chucky sitting by a fireplace drinking hot chocolate. The image is pleasant, depicting a nice fire and a colorful background. However, catching a glimpse of Chucky's eyes staring into the camera is enough to give many viewers chills. The image is accompanied by a barrage of classic Christmas songs. However, if you think this video is anything remotely similar to a standard Yule Log, think again. Randomly, in between the calming image of a roaring fire, murder sequences from Chucky are shown.

Chucky is created by Don Mancini, who penned every film in the original Child's Play franchise and directed three. Mancini also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Harley Peyton, and Alex Hedlund.

Image via Syfy

RELATED: 'Chucky': Don Mancini Teases the Possible Return of Lachlan Watson and Devon Sawa

The show sees Brad Dourif returning to voice Chucky, a character he has iconically voiced through several decades, and also introduces a slew of new talent, including Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson. Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Jennifer Tilly, and Billy Boyd all reprise their previous roles from the franchise.

Check out the Chucky Yule Log video below, and stay tuned at Collider for more updates regarding a potential third season of Chucky.

Here's the official synopsis of Chucky Season 2, which can currently be streamed via the free Syfy app.