Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Chukwudi Iwuji knows precisely which character he wants to play in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU. During an interview for the Phase Zero podcast, Iwuji was asked which DC character he would love to play the most, choosing the fan-favorite rhyming demon Etrigan.

Created by comic book legend Jack Kirby for 1972’s The Demon #1, Etrigan is a demon from Hell who gets bounded to human knight Jason Blood. Jason and Etrigan share the same body, which means only one can exist each time. Their unusual bond also makes Jason immortal, using his centuries on Earth to learn the mystic arts. Despite being a demon, Etrigan frequently teams up with DC heroes, mainly because Jason Blood is an honorable man who does what he can to help the forces of good.

There’s no question Etrigan would be a perfect fit for “Gods and Monsters,” the first chapter of the DCU’s ambitious storyline. Despite being allies to DC heroes, Etrigan and Jason Blood's unique condition turns them into morally ambiguous characters, sometimes at odds with one another. The duality of their relationship is what pulls Iwuji towards the demon. That’s why, when asked which DC character he would play if he could choose, Iwuji said “I was talking to a friend about it: I was like 'This character... this is Jeykll and Hyde in the DC world. So Etrigan. If you told me to name one it would be Etrigan. Like I just love the idea of having two people existing in one. That'd be my DC one. Etrigan."

Chukwudi Iwuji Already Played a DC Character in Peacemaker

Iwuji had his big Hollywood breakout thanks to Gunn’s Peacemaker, the TV spinoff of The Suicide Squad starring John Cena as the titular antihero. In the series, Iwuji plays the role of Ik Nobe Llok, a member of the alien species known as Butterflies, who kills and takes over control of the body of the agent Clemson Murn. Ik Nobe Llok becomes an ally to Peacemaker and his team, sacrificing his life while working to stop the Butterflies from taking over the world. So, with Ik Nobe Llok dead, Iwuji could return for a different DCU role.

Recasting Iwuji in a new DCU role wouldn’t be unprecedented for Gunn. For instance, after appearing in The Suicide Squad as Weasel, Sean Gunn will take over the additional role of G.I. Robot for the Creature Commandos animated series. And since Gunn and Safran already told fans the same actors who voice characters will also bring them to life in live-action, we got an unusual situation where one star plays two parts in the same franchise. So, since Iwuji’s first DC character is dead, giving him the Etrigan role should be a breeze.

You can watch Iwuji in theaters playing the villainous High Evolutionary in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.