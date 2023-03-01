This Spring, Netflix will be releasing its latest supernatural adventure film! The upcoming movie is Chupa, the story of a young boy who discovers and befriends a young chupacabra. Today, the streamer released some first-look images for the film and officially announced its premiere date: April 7, 2023.

Chupa will follow Alex (Evan Whitten), a shy 13-year-old boy who “flies from Kansas City to Mexico to meet his extended family for the first time.” But once there, he ends up meeting so much more than just family. He discovers a chupacabra cub living under his grandpa’s shed. To protect his new friend from an evil scientist (Christian Slater), Alex and his cousins will set off on a life-changing adventure. Chupa also stars Demián Bichir, Ashley Ciarra, Nickolas Verdugo, Adriana Paz, Gerardo Taracena, and Julio Cesar Cedillo

The film’s first-look images give a good look at the children, the chupacabra, Slater’s villain, and even the crew behind the scenes! The first image sees Whitten’s Alex meeting his new furry friend, who is made of some beautiful-looking CGI. The next image focuses on the family that will soon be joining Alex on his journey to help the chupacabra. Alex stands with his grandfather (Bichir) and two cousins (Verdugo and Ciarra). The following image gives a look at Slater’s evil scientist character. Slater, in an outfit fit for Indiana Jones, is seen examining a chupacabra claw with an almost devious grin. The last image focuses on the hard-working folks behind the camera, as we see director Jonás Cuarón setting up a shot with the crew by his side.

Who Is Behind The Camera On Chupa?

Chupa is the latest film directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Cuarón. While the Mexican-born director is likely best known for winning the BAFTA for writing the film Gravity with his father Alfonso Cuarón, his is also an accomplished director. His past directing efforts include films like Desierto and the acclaimed short film Aningaaq. He is also set to direct El Muerto, which is set in the Sony Spider-Man cinematic universe, based on the titular super-villain.

Chupa was written by Sean Kennedy Moore, Joe Barnathan, and Marcus Rinehart based on a story by the trio and Brendan Bellomo. Producers on the film include Chris Columbus, Mark Radcliffe, and Michael Barnathan with G. Mac Brown, Anna Barnathan Barry, and Bellomo serving as executive producers.

Chupa will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on April 7. Check out the first-look images and the film’s official synopsis below:

